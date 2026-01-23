Matches (14)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (1)
T20 World Cup (3)
T20 WC Warm-up (2)
Ranji Trophy (4)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WPL (1)
News

Shivam replaces injured Veer mid-match for UP

This is the third instance of a Serious Injury Replacement being used in Ranji Trophy

Daya Sagar
Daya Sagar
Jan 23, 2026, 11:10 AM
Prashant Veer landed awkwardly on his right shoulder, Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh, Ranji Trophy, Lucknow, January 22, 2026

Prashant Veer landed awkwardly on his right shoulder  •  UPCA

Uttar Pradesh's left arm spin allrounder Shivam Sharma has been included in the playing XI as a Serious Injury Replacement for the injured Prashant Veer. He was included in the playing XI on the second day's morning after the match referee received Veer's medical report.
Veer injured his shoulder while fielding before lunch on the first day of the Ranji Trophy fixture against Jharkhand and is expected to be out of action for at least three weeks. This is the third time that the Serious Injury Replacement rule, which was introduced last year for the domestic Indian season, has been used in the Ranji Trophy.
The first two instances are from October 2025. Saurashtra's Jay Gohil replacing the injured Tarang Gohel against Karnataka was the first instance and Bengal batter Kazi Junaid Saifi replacing the injured opener Sudip Chatterjee was the second, against Gujarat.
This rule is different from the concussion substitute rule and includes all injuries deemed serious enough, along with head injuries.
On the second day, visitors Jharkhand tightened their grip on the match as Kumar Kushagra scored his fifth first-class century. Jharkhand finished with a mammoth score of 561 for 6. On the first day, Jharkhand opener Sharandeep Singh also scored a century, while Shivam, who came into the playing XI in place of Veer, bowled 18.5 overs and took two wickets, including Kushagra's.
Shivam SharmaUttar PradeshJharkhand vs UPRanji Trophy

Daya Sagar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo Hindi

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback