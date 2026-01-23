Shivam replaces injured Veer mid-match for UP
This is the third instance of a Serious Injury Replacement being used in Ranji Trophy
Uttar Pradesh's left arm spin allrounder Shivam Sharma has been included in the playing XI as a Serious Injury Replacement for the injured Prashant Veer. He was included in the playing XI on the second day's morning after the match referee received Veer's medical report.
Veer injured his shoulder while fielding before lunch on the first day of the Ranji Trophy fixture against Jharkhand and is expected to be out of action for at least three weeks. This is the third time that the Serious Injury Replacement rule, which was introduced last year for the domestic Indian season, has been used in the Ranji Trophy.
The first two instances are from October 2025. Saurashtra's Jay Gohil replacing the injured Tarang Gohel against Karnataka was the first instance and Bengal batter Kazi Junaid Saifi replacing the injured opener Sudip Chatterjee was the second, against Gujarat.
This rule is different from the concussion substitute rule and includes all injuries deemed serious enough, along with head injuries.
On the second day, visitors Jharkhand tightened their grip on the match as Kumar Kushagra scored his fifth first-class century. Jharkhand finished with a mammoth score of 561 for 6. On the first day, Jharkhand opener Sharandeep Singh also scored a century, while Shivam, who came into the playing XI in place of Veer, bowled 18.5 overs and took two wickets, including Kushagra's.
Daya Sagar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo Hindi