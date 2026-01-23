Shivam replaces injured Veer mid-match for UP

This rule is different from the concussion substitute rule and includes all injuries deemed serious enough, along with head injuries.

On the second day, visitors Jharkhand tightened their grip on the match as Kumar Kushagra scored his fifth first-class century. Jharkhand finished with a mammoth score of 561 for 6. On the first day, Jharkhand opener Sharandeep Singh also scored a century, while Shivam, who came into the playing XI in place of Veer, bowled 18.5 overs and took two wickets, including Kushagra's.