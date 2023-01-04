Rishabh Pant to be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery

The decision to move the India wicketkeeper was taken because one of his knee injuries needs immediate attention

Rishabh Pant is being airlifted from Dehradun to Mumbai because one of the two ligament tears in his knee needs immediate intervention.

"Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," the BCCI said in a statement. "The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period."

In Mumbai, Pant will be under the care of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who has previously worked with Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and also with Olympics athletes. Pardiwala is Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri, a western suburb of the city.

The BCCI, while appreciative of the immediate treatment given to Pant by the two hospitals in Uttarakhand, prefers to have his injuries treated by the board's own empanelled medical team. While Pant's medical insurance covers his treatment, the cost of the air ambulance is being borne by the board.

Pant hasn't had MRI scans for his leg injuries yet, but after two-three rounds of meetings between the BCCI's empanelled doctors and the doctors at Max hospital in Dehradun, the assessment is that one of the tears needs urgent treatment.

After immediate emergency care at Saksham Hospital in Roorkee, Pant was moved to Max Hospital in Dehradun, where he had plastic surgery to treat laceration wounds, facial injuries and abrasions. MRI scans done on his brain and spine that evening returned normal results, but scans of the knee and foot were postponed because of pain and swelling.