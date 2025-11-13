In India, captain Bavuma pursues the final piece of his validation

If only he knew how much tougher it was going to get.

Fast-forward a decade and Bavuma has realised that "Test cricket doesn't get any easier." He lists the 2018 sandpapergate series against Australia, when he had just returned from a broken hand, as "quite tough having not played any cricket," and the 2019 series in India, which South Africa lost 3-0, as "also quite tough," but arguably his toughest Test knock was most recent one. In the World Test Championship final , chasing the highest score at Lord's against Australia, Bavuma was nursing a hamstring injury and scored the most important 66 runs of his career.

Interestingly, 66 is also Bavuma's highest first-class score in the subcontinent, for South Africa A in 2015, where he has only batted 22 times. That innings came a few months before the Test series. This time, Bavuma has been in India before most of his team-mates, again playing for an A side as he makes his return to the longest format. After a first-ball duck against India A, he scored 59 last week in South Africa A's successful chase of 417. More importantly, he familiarised himself with his subcontinent gameplan after missing South Africa's series in both Bangladesh last year and Pakistan this year through injury.

"Having come off a long layoff from Test cricket, it was just about getting back on the field, proving my fitness to myself and everyone around and spending some time at the crease," Bavuma said at the pre-match press conference. "I think that was important - to try to make whatever adjustments that I need to with conditions here in the subcontinent. I spent a lot of time on my feet in the field and it was a good exercise."

It was also an opportunity to remind himself of what lies ahead. Bavuma is now the most experienced specialist batter in a side that knows success far better than its opposite. South Africa, at full strength, have not lost a series under Bavuma (the 2024 makeshift squad that lost in New Zealand did not include him, nor any of those on this tour). And his stocks continue to rise.

"Whenever we go into a series, there's a lot more of an expectation for us as a team to uphold the world champion status," Bavuma said. "From a confidence point of view, it's a case of us kind of walking proudly with that badge, being known as the champions. We have a lovely opportunity now coming up against India in their own conditions. It's a great opportunity for us to kind of stamp ourselves with that label."

While Bavuma said "not much" can trump winning the WTC, "second to that would be winning in India." Not England. Not Australia. But India, because, "we haven't been able to do it for the longest time."

Temba Bavuma checked out the Eden Gardens pitch • Associated Press

South Africa last won a Test in India in 2010 , when none of the current crop were involved in international cricket. They have been on two tours of India since with humbling results as they lost 3-0 on each occasion. They last won a series there in 2000 , when Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen were not even born. "The longest time" seems a reasonable description, especially considering India's formidable home record. Never mind South Africa, no team beat them in a home series for a dozen years between England winning in 2012 and New Zealand's victory last year. That's 18 successive home series wins for India which puts into perspective the scale of the task. "We understand the magnitude of the challenge," Bavuma said. "For some of us, there have been moments of hurt having come from India. We know what it's about. We look forward to the challenge."

Bavuma knows that better than most. His most recent Indian heartbreak is fresher than anyone else's and didn't involve Tests. It came at the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he captained South Africa to the semi-finals but was the only batter in the top five who did not score a century and played with an injured hamstring in the knockouts. The memes were cruel and included images of Bavuma seeming to fall asleep in the pre-tournament captain's presser when the camera angle had just caught him awkwardly looking at his hand and being pushed in a wheelchair by the batters who were scoring runs. The experience could either have turned him away from leadership entirely or made him stronger and it seems to have done the latter.

"It wasn't the greatest of World Cups for me from a batting point of view, so I could understand why the criticism would have come but that's probably more from a player point of view," he said. "From a captaincy point of view, it always felt as if it's a process of discovery. You're always kind of learning a little bit more about yourself. You start off with maybe an understanding as to how you want to go about things but then as time goes by, as things happen, you work with different coaches, that generally comes into your whole idea. Now, I'm a lot more comfortable in my own skin. There's no case of having to prove to myself, prove to the players or prove to people back home that I'm deserving of the title. The results that we've achieved speak for themselves. The type of reaction that I get from the players, also speaks for itself. The criticism, all of that, that's not going to go away. For as long as you're in these types of positions, the magnifying glass is always going to be on you. That's just something that you have to accept. I just try to take it day by day and to enjoy it."

In the South Africa changing room, Bavuma is undisputedly regarded with the utmost respect. "He's our best player. It's as simple as that," South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad said. "If you take the last two years maybe, he's been one of the best players in the world."

Bavuma scored 59 in South Africa A's win over India A in the outskirts of Bengaluru last week • PTI

Since February 2023, which is when Conrad took over the Test side, of batters who have scored more than 500 runs in Tests, Bavuma's average is 56.93, the sixth-highest

Amongst the South African public, the perception of Bavuma has changed from seeing him as a bit-part player to someone who tried hard but couldn't convert scores into centuries to being regarded as crucial to the operation and that's largely because of his role in winning the mace. "I feel like there's been a major shift in mindset towards the Proteas and towards cricket," Bavuma said. "There's been a lot more appreciation and love that's been shown towards the team, but also to individuals within the team. For myself, probably a lot more, appreciation for my presence within the team."

And globally? That's still to be determined, and Bavuma knows it. He is eyeing at least another two years in the game, both as ODI captain with a home World Cup to prepare for and as Test captain in the current cycle, which is where he believes this team will really be measured. "We have our own goals," he said. "We know we want to do it as a team, and we know at what point we want to start measuring ourselves. We know that after two years, we can't consider that a proper legacy. Winning the Test Championship was big in a lot of ways but we'd like to see ourselves after four years. We will continue doing what we set out to do two years ago."