South Africa opt to bowl with an eye on 3-0 win against West Indies
Both teams made three changes to their XI in their last game before the men's T20 World Cup starting next week
Aiden Markram won a third successive toss and opted to chase for the third time as South Africa sought a series sweep against West Indies in their final men's international of the home summer. South Africa have not batted first at all in the series but on a surface Markram said looked a bit dry and with showers forecast, the home captain stuck to the formula that has worked so far.
This was Markram's 38th T20I as captain, the most for South Africa. Both sides made three changes to the XIs in their final preparatory outing ahead of the T20 World Cup. South Africa rested Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada and brought back George Linde, Corbin Bosch and Lungi Ngidi into the XI. Surprisingly, South Africa opted for two spinners at the Wanderers and importantly, Ngidi played his first match since the SA20 final last Sunday, where he was seen with heavy strapping on his left leg.
West Indies rotated Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford and Jayden Seales out of their team and brought Johnson Charles, Gudakesh Motie and Shamar Joseph into the team. Like South Africa, West Indies also stacked their side with spinners - in Motie, Roston Chase and Akeal Hosein - and gave Joseph his first run of the series.
South Africa have already won the series but have an extra incentive in this game. They're playing in pink for the first time in a T20I, to raise awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer.
South Africa: 1 Aiden Markram (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Ryan Rickelton, 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 Jason Smith, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 George Linde, 8 Corbin Bosch, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kwena Maphaka, 11 Lungi Ngidi
West Indies: 1 Johnson Charles, 2 Shai Hope (capt & wk), 3 Roston Chase, 4 Shimron Hetmyer, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Romario Shepherd, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Gudakesh Motie, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Shamar Joseph 11 Matthew Forde
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket