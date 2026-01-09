Jersey's Asa Tribe dreams of England career and doesn't 'feel too far off it'

Given the choice, would a cricketer prefer to challenge for a place at an adopted Full Member team or know that they are good enough to play a leading role for the Associate nation of their birth dreaming of their first World Cup? That's the dilemma 21-year-old batting allrounder Asa Tribe is facing.

Tribe has every reason to believe he is on England's radar, especially in the wash-up of their Ashes nightmare. But he has also been part of a Jersey squad that seems to be knocking on the door of major competitions. They narrowly missed qualifying for the 2026 T20 World Cup on the basis of net run rate.

His career could soon meet its crossroads and Tribe seems to know which path he will walk down. "Certainly it's to play for England," says Tribe, whose first name is pronounced as "Aaay-sa". "That I was able to play for the Lions this year has fast-tracked how quickly I'd like to play for England now, so it's certainly a big goal of mine," Tribe says from the sidelines of the SA20, where he is playing for Paarl Royals.

"I've wrestled with it a little bit in the sense that Jersey's my home country. I'm Jersey born-and-bred and it'd be so good to take Jersey to a World Cup, T20 a lot more likely than 50-over. But even gaining ODI status for Jersey for three or four years - I'm in a little bit of a battle. If I play for England before that, then brilliant, but that obviously takes away the fact that I'd be able to help Jersey get to a World Cup."

His older brother Zak also plays for Jersey and was their leading run-scorer in the CWC Challenge League A , which they topped . That means Jersey will progress to the Men's World Cup Qualifier Playoff, which is the next step on the pathway to the 2027 ODI World Cup. Their T20 goals will resume in May when they begin their 2028 World Cup qualification in Cyprus, with or without Asa, whose stocks in the shortest format are rising.

In the Blast, taking runs scored and strike rate into consideration, he was Glamorgan's best batter after South African Colin Ingram (two other batters scored more runs but at lower strike rates), with 312 runs at a strike rate of 150.72 and 18 sixes.

Tribe is close to Ingram and, when talks of the SA20 came up, the young batter decided to put himself in the auction on a whim. "I had planned to play club cricket in Australia this winter, but this [SA20] is a massive opportunity and I wanted to throw my name in the hat. To be brutally honest, I was a little bit surprised when I got picked up. I wasn't necessarily expecting that."

Royals had an eye on him from the English summer though, and always hoped to sign him.

"Our analysts watched him bat and really liked what they saw. We followed his outstanding performances through the summer with Glamorgan, and were very pleased to bring him in for SA20," Royals Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara said. "He also subsequently debuted for the England Lions, which is obviously a reward for the consistency he's shown.

"Since joining us, his hunger and attitude in pre-season were a real highlight and gave us the confidence to put him straight into the side. His contributions in the field and with the ball have added further value, and he is a genuine asset for this Paarl side."

Royals, who had Joe Root headlining their line-up last summer, failed to secure many big names this season, but signed Tribe for his base price of R200,000 (approx US$12,000). A handful of games in, he has found himself in Root's old position, opening the batting with Lhuan-dre Pretorius, the 19-year-old South African international, and setting the tone of the innings. Would he go as far as making that comparison with Root? Don't be silly.

"The guys speak about Joe quite a bit here and how good he is. I'm just starting my career and he's had a very successful one with, I'm sure, more success to come. This is my first proper franchise tournament. I didn't see it as me filling Joe Root's boots. I saw this as an opportunity to make a name for myself and bring the skills that I've got right now and try and turn my game to the next level. Now that I am here, I fully believe that I'm good enough to be here."

Tribe scored a quick half-century for Paarl Royals against MI Cape Town in the SA20 • SA20

Tribe introduced himself at the SA20 when he swung a short ball by Marco Jansen over midwicket for four in Royals' opening fixture, against Sunrisers Eastern Cape . They were bowled out for 49 in that game and it will be little consolation that Tribe's 14 was the highest score, but he made a much bigger statement two matches later when he smashed a 34-ball 51 against MI Cape Town and took on Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan in a belligerent display of big-hitting that paid no heed to the reputations he was up against.

"Obviously, those guys are extremely good bowlers, but at the same time, they are bowling with the same ball that everyone else is bowling. It's just a cricket ball. I tend to watch the ball rather than the bowler. If you get too caught up in who is bowling at you, they win that battle before it's even started.

"Those guys have presented different challenges, whether that's swing bowling or hitting the wicket, a bit more pace, or with Rashid Khan, for example, trying to pick him. It's been tricky. It was something new, but I enjoyed it as well. In T20, you don't have a lot of time to try and work out what's coming at you before you've got to really try and take them down. I've learned a lot from it."

Tribe has also brought to the tournament the knowledge of what it is like to play on a slow, low surface like Boland Park, given his experience at Glamorgan. "It's interesting you say that it's [Paarl] quite slow and low. That's exactly how Sophia Gardens plays back in Cardiff, which is obviously my home county. I've probably had quite a lot of practice playing on wickets like that. It'll be an interesting transition when we go up to the Highveld, where it's a bit bouncy, a bit quicker and the ball flies a little bit more."

His first outing upcountry on Thursday at the Wanderers was abandoned, but he still potentially has five more matches to impress in as Royals push for a playoff spot and hope to make their first SA20 final.

After the SA20, Tribe is hoping to make it to the Lions white-ball series against Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi in February-March, a series that gets underway at the same time as the T20 World Cup in the subcontinent.

He has not been named in England's white-ball squads for their upcoming tour to Sri Lanka starting later in January, with the selectors choosing to stick to a tried and tested bunch, but he suspects he is not far away from being considered.

"Cricket's one of those sports where it can really spiral very quickly. If you'd have asked me how far away do I feel from the England squad this time last year, I'd probably say quite far. But it's amazing what can happen within a year. I started not being in the first team for Glamorgan… but sort of finished the season well and then got into the Lions. Because it all happens very quickly, I'd be naive to say that I feel far away from England, because I don't.

"At the same time, there's obviously a lot of very good cricketers in the positions that I want at the moment, so that doesn't mean I can just expect that I'm going to get an opportunity. We're in a kind of day and age where England are sort of looking at younger guys, which is obviously a good thing for myself. But those younger guys - they seem to give them quite a few opportunities to succeed and they really back them. So whether that's me next or that's these guys for a few years, I don't know, but I don't feel too far off it. I'm obviously not in the squad at the moment, but I'll have my phone on."