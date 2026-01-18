Stats - Pretoria Capitals script stunning escape to victory

7 - The Pretoria Capitals score when they lost their fifth wicket against Joburg Super Kings in Johannesburg. Only once before did a team go on to win a men's T20 after losing half their side with less than ten runs on the board.

On the previous occasion, it was Baroda at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Gujarat in the 2010-11 season . They chased down 129 after being at the same score as Capitals - 7 for 5.

The previous lowest total at the fall of the fifth wicket after which a team won a men's T20 batting first was 13 , by Nondescripts Cricket Club against Kalutara Town Club in 2018 (excluding truncated matches).

10 for 5 - Capitals' total in the powerplay is the lowest by any team in a men's T20 from which they went on to win (where ball-by-ball data is available). The previous lowest was 12 for 2 by Mexico against Costa Rica in 2024, when they successfully - Capitals' total in the powerplay is the lowest by any team in a men's T20 from which they went on to win (where ball-by-ball data is available). The previous lowest was 12 for 2 by Mexico against Costa Rica in 2024, when they successfully defended 93

0 - Never before has a team scored fewer in the powerplay than Capitals' 10 for 5 in a men's franchise T20 league match. The previous lowest was 12 for 2 by Uthura Rudras - Never before has a team scored fewer in the powerplay than Capitals' 10 for 5 in a men's franchise T20 league match. The previous lowest was 12 for 2 by Uthura Rudras in SLPL 2012 and 12 for 4 by Perth Scorchers in BBL 2018-19 . The previous lowest in the SA20 was 17 for 4 by Super Kings against Paarl Royals in 2023

7 - The lowest team total at the fall of the fifth wicket in the SA20, and also the second-fewest anywhere in a men's franchise T20 game. Kochi Tuskers Kerala were - The lowest team total at the fall of the fifth wicket in the SA20, and also the second-fewest anywhere in a men's franchise T20 game. Kochi Tuskers Kerala were 6 for 5 against Deccan Chargers in IPL 2011.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

4 - Number of batters to be dismissed for a duck in Capitals' innings. Only three teams before them went on to - Number of batters to be dismissed for a duck in Capitals' innings. Only three teams before them went on to win a men's T20 when they had as many as four batters in the top six being dismissed for ducks.

Rutherford has scored 163 runs without being dismissed in his three innings at No. 7 in this edition of the SA20.

He has 40-plus scores in all those innings, putting him in a select list of players with three 40-plus scores while batting at No. 7 or lower in a men's T20 tournament.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Brevis and Rutherford have shared two other 50-plus stands in this edition, both for the fifth (or lower) wicket. Only nine pairs before them had three (or more) 50-plus stands for the fifth (or lower) wicket in a men's T20 tournament

3.5% - Capitals' win probability at the end of the powerplay overs, as per ESPNcricinfo's Forecaster. Capitals were 10 for 5 at that point, and their predicted total was only 57. In the chase, at the same point, Super Kings' win probability was 74.46%, with the scoreboard reading 40 for 1.