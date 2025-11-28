Saudi Cricket and FairBreak announce new Women's World T20 Challenge

FairBreak and Saudi Cricket have announced a five-year partnership to host the Women's World T20 Challenge in Saudi Arabia from 2026. It is set to be the first professional women's cricket event in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Cricket and FairBreak said in a release that the competition will feature players from more than 35 countries.

FairBreak is a private company founded in 2013 that aims to improve gender equality in sport and previously hosted the FairBreak Global Invitational T20 in 2022 and 2023 in Dubai and Hong Kong respectively. A third edition was planned in 2023 in the USA but it was initially postponed to 2024 and eventually didn't come to fruition.

The FairBreak Invitational was fully sanctioned by the ICC and had six teams. It featured international stars like Chamari Athapaththu, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp among others. However, the BCCI did not give No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the Indian players. It is also unclear as of now if any Indian players will feature in the new T20 tournament.

The announcement said new T20 league is "in alignment with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030" and among its objectives are to develop women's cricket talent through structured training programmes and pathways, to raise public awareness and inspire the next generation of players, to enhance international collaboration, and to bring in players from more than 35 countries.