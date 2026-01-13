Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis return for Afghanistan T20Is

Shamar has been out of the spotlight for the last three or four months. The 26-year-old seamer was in line to return for West Indies in October last year after missing the Test tour of India with an unspecified injury. But his progress was delayed when he experienced some "discomfort in his shoulder" at training. As a result, he was sidelined from the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in Dhaka despite being with the squad.