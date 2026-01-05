Shreyas Iyer to captain Mumbai in remaining VHT league games
The India ODI vice-captain, who is returning to competitive cricket after recovering from a spleen injury, steps in for the injured Shardul Thakur
Shreyas Iyer has been named Mumbai captain for the remaining league matches of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, replacing allrounder Shardul Thakur, who has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury.
Mumbai, who are placed in Group C, will next play Himachal Pradesh on January 6, followed by their last league game against Punjab on January 8, both in Jaipur. Shreyas is expected to lead the side in both games.
The 31-year-old has not played competitive cricket since suffering a spleen injury in Australia while attempting a catch on October 25. He was admitted to hospital with internal bleeding from a spleen laceration. He missed India's home series against South Africa, but has since recovered and was picked for the ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11. Shreyas' final selection, however, is subject to clearance by the Centre of Excellence [CoE].
As part of his rehab process and return-to-play protocol, Shreyas played a practice game on January 2 and reportedly came through all his drills, both pre- and post-game, without any signs of discomfort. The Vijay Hazare Trophy will allow Shreyas to fine-tune before the ODI series.
"An experienced international cricketer with proven leadership credentials, Shreyas Iyer brings calmness, tactical acumen, and a strong understanding of the game," the Mumbai Cricket Association said in a statement. "The Association is confident that under his captaincy, the Mumbai team will continue to perform with determination and uphold Mumbai cricket's rich legacy."
Mumbai are currently second in Group C, having won four of their five matches. They are likely to progress to the knockout stage, and may have to look for another captain if they make it, if Shreyas gets the fitness all-clear for the New Zealand ODIs.