Shreyas Iyer to captain Mumbai in remaining VHT league games

Mumbai, who are placed in Group C, will next play Himachal Pradesh on January 6, followed by their last league game against Punjab on January 8, both in Jaipur. Shreyas is expected to lead the side in both games.

As part of his rehab process and return-to-play protocol, Shreyas played a practice game on January 2 and reportedly came through all his drills, both pre- and post-game, without any signs of discomfort. The Vijay Hazare Trophy will allow Shreyas to fine-tune before the ODI series.

"An experienced international cricketer with proven leadership credentials, Shreyas Iyer brings calmness, tactical acumen, and a strong understanding of the game," the Mumbai Cricket Association said in a statement. "The Association is confident that under his captaincy, the Mumbai team will continue to perform with determination and uphold Mumbai cricket's rich legacy."