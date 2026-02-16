Raza: Win over Australia 'will count for nothing if we slip up now'

"I think we never left earth anyway," Raza said during a Monday's pre-match briefing. "We know this is just part of the journey and the goals that we set. Those victories we have had so far will count for nothing if there is a slip-up now."

Having played their opening two matches in Colombo, the action now moves to Pallekele - four hours apart, but two distinctly different grounds. With the game between Australia and Sri Lanka scheduled on the same pitch the night before their clash, Raza noted that the team would be "watching closely" to solve the final pieces of their selection puzzle.

"In my head, the picture will be very clear after I watch the game tonight," Raza said. "We understand the challenges that come with the wicket, the altitude, the travelling of the ball, how the ball comes on all those notes we have made from past experiences."

Zimbabwe go into this next game with momentum, a cornerstone of which has been the relentless performance of their pace battery. Raza was full of praise for the likes of Blessing Muzarabani Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans , noting that their current form - the trio have taken 16 wickets between them in two games - was the result of 18 months of experimentation and unwavering trust from the board.

Sikandar Raza has termed Brad Evans to be a 'great addition' to Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup squad • ICC/Getty Images

"It has taken us a long time to get the combinations right," Raza said. "We've been on this journey for the last 18 odd months, trying different combinations, and then when we found what we think will help us and suit us in these conditions, we stuck with them for the last nine odd months."

He singled out Evans as a "great addition" who has stepped up as a third seamer. "Brad was injured, but he came back and he has taken those ranks as a third seamer with performances that I don't even think I can sum him up in words because he has been a real [good] addition."

Beyond the points table , Raza is acutely aware of what this tournament means for his team-mates on a personal level. Success on a World Cup stage is as much about visibility as it is about winning games.

"ICC events change lives in every way, whether that is recognition, whether that is fame, whether that is financial, respect, whichever way you look at it," Raza said. "So yeah, it is life-changing and hopefully we can keep writing our own history and keep going further than we ever went in our history."