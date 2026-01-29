Shanaka puts spotlight on Sri Lanka selections ahead of T20 World Cup

One of them is the return of Kusal Perera , who had been dropped for the Pakistan series earlier this month, with Kamindu Mendis making way for him. Neither player has set the T20 stage alight of late. But replacing a batting allrounder capable of bowling spin with either hand - as well as an outstanding fielder - with a 35-year-old batter going through a prolonged dry patch is certainly a contentious choice.

On the eve of the first T20I against England, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka talked up Perera's experience when asked about his selection.

"He has been in the T20 side [in] the recent past, even though he was left out of the squad to face Pakistan," Shanaka said. "We know that experienced players are very valuable in a World Cup. If you take strike rates, Kusal Janith can be used anywhere in the top six, so he will be a very valuable player."

Shanaka, however, seemed less enthused about Kamindu's omission. "That's a question you should ask the selectors. As a captain, I don't take decisions alone. We take decisions as a group. Kamindu, to be honest, is a very valuable player. That decision is something many people took together."

There is also no room for slinger Nuwan Thushara in the squad. He had been a regular feature in Sri Lankan T20I sides over the past year - and very much a part of Sri Lanka's powerplay and death-overs plans - but with poor recent form working against him he has missed the cut. Instead, Pramod Madushan , who last played a T20I in April 2023, has been called up as back-up to the frequently-wrapped-in-wool Dushmantha Chameera

Dushmantha Chameera will be crucial to Sri Lanka's World Cup chances • AFP/Getty Images

"In terms of importance, we know Dushmantha Chameera will play. That said, with the World Cup close by, his workload needs to be managed," Shanaka said. "He's not someone we need to play and see what he's doing right and wrong. But we need a backup for him, and that's why Pramod has come into the squad."

Madushan, who was recalled to the white-ball sides in November for the ODIs against Pakistan, picked up three wickets in the first ODI against England - the only wickets he has taken in four games since his return to the side. It is these performances that have presumably earned his call-up.

Similarly, Dunith Wellalage , who has been on the periphery, playing just six T20Is since his debut in October 2024, has been included following his exploits in the England ODIs, during which he made a trio of 20-plus cameos down the order. His is an understandable inclusion, but nevertheless one with a tinge of recency bias.

For all the debate around these selections, Sri Lanka could be - at least on paper - genuine contenders for a World Cup they are co-hosting. This was highlighted recently by former England captain Nasser Hussain, who backed Sri Lanka to make a deep run in the tournament.

"Yes [I am ] very honestly happy to hear such comments, especially from someone like Nasser Hussain," Shanaka said. "Someone like that, saying something like that, is a big boost. We know that our team has a good chance.