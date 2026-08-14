Gill: 'Extra time in preparation definitely helps'

Such is the international cricket schedule at present that a ten-day lead-in to a two-Test series is almost unheard of this decade. But as India attempt to revive their World Test Championship campaign following the 2-0 loss to South Africa last year, they have left little to chance in Sri Lanka , playing a three-day tour match in Colombo before getting almost five full days in Galle, which will host the first Test.

Although conditions in Sri Lanka tend to be largely similar to those at many Indian venues, this India side has put a microscope on the subtle differences they expect to encounter on the island. Adjusting to Sri Lanka's heat and humidity is generally the first challenge for any touring team, but the length of India's build-up will have helped them acclimate.

On the eve of the first Test - the 600th Test for India, and the 50th for this venue - captain Shubman Gill said additional preparation time was especially important for a team going through something of a transition.

"It's never easy for the players to be able to adapt, and most of the players in this team I think require a bit of time to be able to adjust to the conditions," he said. "It is not like a lot of the players have a lot of matches or a lot of experience under their belt, so the extra time in preparation definitely helps."

Among the features of the stadium at Galle is the strong sea breeze that tends to blow across it. Often this wind dries out the surface and playing square, allowing for the ball to be scuffed up for the purposes of gaining reverse swing. The rain around this week may prevent the square from getting sufficiently dry to allow reverse swing, but the wind nevertheless was an important consideration for Gill.

"In grounds like this, which are open, wind sometimes plays a crucial part," Gill said. "As a batsman, even in team meetings we talk about if we want to take on a spinner, we have to see if the wind is with us or against us. How can we use that condition in our favour rather than trying to go against that? Maybe that is one of the differences between playing in Sri Lanka and India - most of the grounds in India are closed with the stands. In open grounds, the wind plays a huge role."

India are also without their best all-conditions bowler in this series, with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out through a knee injury. Gill said this challenge may require some creativity from him as captain.