Padikkal: 'It's important that whenever I get the chance, I perform'

He has not had a conversation with the team management or the selectors about how many Tests he will get in this role, he said after the third day's play.

"It's important that whenever you get that opportunity, you have to just take it - I don't really go looking for those conversations," Padikkal said. "For me, it's important that whenever I get that chance, I perform.

"I don't really put too much emphasis on getting a run of games or things like that. In modern cricket, you cannot really expect those kinds of things. It's a highly result-driven business. Whenever you go out there, you are expected to perform. If you are not doing that, you are always on the line in terms of your job. If I am scoring runs, I am sure I will play more games."

In the first innings, Padikkal had enjoyed a 150-run partnership with KL Rahul , until Rahul suffered so debilitatingly from cramp that he had to retire hurt. The two are Karnataka team-mates, and so are familiar with each other's games.

"Batting with KL has always been enjoyable," Padikkal said. "I think I have played quite a few innings with him now, even with Karnataka as well. We have had some long partnerships, and I think we play well with each other.

"He understands the way I bat, the tempo in which I bat, and I do the same as well. When you have that kind of chemistry, I think it helps in stitching that partnership and really pushing the limits of how far we can go."

Padikkal revealed he had also had conversations with Rahul Dravid , another Karnataka product. Dravid had been head coach when Padikkal made his Test debut for India.