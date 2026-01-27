SL women to tour West Indies for ODI and T20I series in February-March 2026

Sri Lanka women will tour the West Indies for a multi-format white-ball series in February-March. The tour will consist of three ODIs and three T20Is between February 20 to March 3.

All six games of the tour will be played at Grenada National Stadium. The first ODI will be on February 20, followed by games on February 22 and 25. The T20I series then starts on February 28, followed by games on March 1 and 3.

The T20I series, in particular, will be crucial as both teams look to build their prep towards the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in the UK this summer. Both West Indies and Sri Lanka are in Group 2 of the competition alongside hosts England, New Zealand and two qualifiers not yet determined.

Sri Lanka will be looking to win their first T20I series since their Asia Cup triumph of 2024. West Indies have won their last two T20I series at home against Bangladesh and South Africa.