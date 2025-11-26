SMAT: Urvil Patel smashes 31-ball ton as Gujarat raze Services

The 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy got underway across various venues on Wednesday. Here are the major highlights from the opening day of the tournament.

Urvil Patel smashes 31-ball ton for Gujarat

Gujarat opened their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with an eight-wicket win over Services in a Group C fixture Urvil Patel marked his T20 captaincy debut with a remarkable, unbeaten 119 off just 37 balls - the second-fastest by an Indian - asopened their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with an eight-wicket win overin a Group C fixture in Hyderabad

Retained by Chennai Super Kings after being signed midway through IPL 2025 as an injury replacement, Urvil's fireworks at the top of the order turned a chase of 183 into a cakewalk. Urvil hit 12 fours and 10 sixes as Gujarat won with 45 balls to spare.

Incidentally, Urvil is also the joint-topper with Abhishek Sharma for the fastest T20 century; the pair hit 28-ball hundreds in the 2024-25 edition against Tripura and Meghalaya respectively. In 2023 Urvil had struck the second-fastest century by an Indian when he hit a 41-ball century against Chandigarh in a 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture.

Bhuvneshwar stars in UP win

Uttar Pradesh's six-wicket win in a Group B fixture against Goa in Kolkata. In his first competitive fixture since winning the IPL 2025 final with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed he hadn't lost his swing or zip, picking up 2 for 23 in's six-wicket win in a Group B fixture against

Put in to bat, Goa posted 172 for 9 on the back of Abhinav Tejrana, who top-scored with a 35-ball 72 on T20 debut. UP's chase was then powered by Aryan Juyal, the wicketkeeper, who finished unbeaten on 93 off 57 balls, to seal UP's chase with 10 balls to spare.

File photo - R Smaran set up Karnataka's win with a half-century • R Smaran/KSCA

Dubey's last-over six steers Karnataka home

Karnataka to a thrilling win over Uttarakhand in a Group D fixture Legspin-bowling allrounder Praveen Dubey proved his all-round chops to haulto a thrilling win overin a Group D fixture in Ahmedabad

Needing 7 off 2, Dubey launched a six before hit the winning runs as Karnataka chased down 198 off the last ball. Dubey, who was released by Punjab Kings, finished 38 not out off 24 balls, the unbroken sixth-wicket stand with Shubhang Hedge worth 70 off just 40 balls.

Karnataka's chase was set up by R Smaran , who top-scored with a 41-ball 67 to show Sunrisers Hyderabad what they could expect come IPL 2026.

File photo - Shardul Thakur led Mumbai's attack • Associated Press

Rahane, SKY power Mumbai home; Shaw misses out

Mumbai eased past Railways' 158 for 5 by seven wickets and its 25 balls to spare in a Group A fixture Ajinkya Rahane smashed a 31-ball half-century, while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with an enterprising 47 off 30, aseased past' 158 for 5 by seven wickets and its 25 balls to spare in a Group A fixture in Lucknow . Rahane top-scored with 62 off 33, falling hit wicket to legspinner Karn Sharma. Mumbai's bowlers shared the wickets, with captain Shardul Thakur leading the way with a tidy 1 for 15 from four overs. Shivam Dube also struck once in his three-over spell.

Maharashtra as they lost to Jammu & Kashmir by five wickets in a Group B fixture It wasn't such a happy outing for Prithvi Shaw on T20 debut foras they lost toby five wickets in a Group B fixture in Kolkata . Shaw, looking to attract the interest of IPL franchises after going unsold in 2025, made just 5 before he was one of three victims of seamer Auqib Nabi . Umran Malik too impressed with 2 for 24.

Punjab beat Himachal, while Jaydev Unadkat's three-for helped Saurashtra grab full points against Tripura in Ahmedabad. Abhishek Sharma managed just 4, butbeat, while Jaydev Unadkat's three-for helpedgrab full points against