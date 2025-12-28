Mandhana becomes fourth woman to 10,000 international runs
She is the second Indian woman to the landmark after Mithali Raj, who leads the charts with 10,868 runs
Smriti Mandhana has become the fourth player to go past 10,000 runs in women's internationals. She is the second India player to the mark after Mithali Raj, who leads the charts with 10,868 runs. New Zealand's Suzie Bates (10,652) and England's Charlotte Edwards (10,273) are the others ahead of Mandhana.
Mandhana became the quickest to the mark, having got there in her 281st innings across formats. Raj got there in 291 innings while Edwards and Bates took 308 and 314 innings respectively.
Mandhana was 27 runs adrift from the mark before the fourth T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday, and got there when she drove left-arm spinner Nimasha Meepage down to long-on for a single. She finished with 80 off 48 balls and was involved in a 162-run opening partnership with Shafali Verma, the highest for India for any wicket in T20Is. Mandhana hit three sixes in her knock, going past Harmanpreet Kaur to become India's leading six-hitter in T20Is.
The milestone caps what has been an outstanding year for India's vice-captain. During their victorious Women's World Cup campaign that ended early last month, Mandhana became the first woman to score 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year and she finished the year as the leading run-scorer in the format with 1362; the next best - Laura Wolvaardt - had 1174. Mandhana also scored five ODI centuries this year, a feat that was equalled by South Africa's pair of Tazmin Brits and Wolvaardt.
Earlier in the series, Mandhana became only the second to go past 4,000 runs in women's T20Is. Only Bates, with 4716 runs, is ahead among the leading run-scorers in women's T20Is.