Ferreira injury casts doubt on T20 World Cup participation
It is understood that South Africa allrounder fractured his shoulder in the SA20 game on Saturday
South African allrounder Donovan Ferreira is in doubt for the upcoming T20 World Cup after suffering a shoulder injury in the SA20.
Ferreira was fielding on the cover boundary for Joburg Super Kings against Pretoria Capitals on Saturday and dived in an attempt to save four off the last ball of the innings. He fell awkwardly on his left shoulder and the ball went for four. Later, Ferreira, who was also standing in as captain after a thumb injury ruled Faf du Plessis out of the competition, came out to bat, faced one ball, had difficulty extending his arm and retired hurt. He told the post-match broadcast that he was not feeling good and would go for a scan on Sunday. ESPNcricinfo understands that Ferreira has sustained a fracture.
In the immediate term, the injury will rule Ferreira out of the rest of the SA20, with JSK still in with a chance of making the playoffs. They must beat Paarl Royals on Monday to qualify.
His injury could also affect South Africa's World Cup squad. Ferreira was picked as a finisher, a back-up wicketkeeper and a part-time bowler. South Africa could look to Ryan Rickelton, who had scored two centuries in the SA20 and keeps wicket but bats in the top order and not the middle, or Tristan Stubbs, who is out of form and was left out. Matthew Breetzke could also come into consideration.
This is the latest of several problems facing South Africa ahead of the ICC event. They are still waiting on Tony de Zorzi to prove his fitness after he sustained a hamstring injury in December. He is expected to play the three T20Is against West Indies later this month. They also continue to face criticism over the exclusion of Ottneil Baartman, the SA20s highest wicket taker, for whom they could not find space in a squad with six seamers.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket