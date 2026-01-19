Ferreira injury casts doubt on T20 World Cup participation

Ferreira was fielding on the cover boundary for Joburg Super Kings against Pretoria Capitals on Saturday and dived in an attempt to save four off the last ball of the innings. He fell awkwardly on his left shoulder and the ball went for four. Later, Ferreira, who was also standing in as captain after a thumb injury ruled Faf du Plessis out of the competition, came out to bat, faced one ball, had difficulty extending his arm and retired hurt. He told the post-match broadcast that he was not feeling good and would go for a scan on Sunday. ESPNcricinfo understands that Ferreira has sustained a fracture.