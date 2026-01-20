South Africa women to host India for five T20Is in April

South Africa 's last T20I assignment before the 2026 women's T20 World Cup will be a five-game home series against India in April.

Durban will host the first two matches on April 17 and 19 and Johannesburg will host the next two on April 22 and 25. Benoni will host the last game of the series on April 27.

"Facing a team of India's quality so close to a World Cup is exactly what the Proteas Women need at this stage of the preparation," Enoch Nkwe, CSA director of national teams and high performance, said in a statement. "It gives them an opportunity to test themselves against a top-level opponent, fine-tune their combinations and ensure they are executing their plans under pressure. This series will play a key role in sharpening the team's readiness ahead of the T20 World Cup."

This series will follow South Africa's T20I and ODI series against Pakistan in February-March. South Africa will also tour New Zealand in March-April before returning home for the T20Is against India.

India, meanwhile, will be touring Australia for a multi-format series in February-March before travelling to South Africa. After that, they will play a three T20I series in England starting May.

The 2026 women's T20 World Cup, to be held in England, starts on June 12. South Africa and India are both in Group 1 of the tournament, alongside Australia, Pakistan and two qualifiers.