Dilshan Madushanka replaces injured Pathirana at T20 World Cup

Dilshan Madushanka , 25, was named as his replacement on Wednesday, the eve of Sri Lanka's final group game against Zimbabwe. Both teams have already qualified for the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

Pathirana had gone down clutching his left leg after bowling his fourth delivery in Sri Lanka's match against Australia in Pallekele, before being helped off the field. He did not return to bowl in that innings.

Vikram Rathour, Sri Lanka's batting consultant, confirmed the severity of Pathirana's injury on Wednesday, ahead of their final group match against Zimbabwe. "I think he's been declared unfit for the rest of the tournament. I think that news will be coming out, if it's ruling him out."

Pathirana is arguably Sri Lanka's best death bowler. He is also the fastest of the island's quicks. His replacement Madushanka has taken 15 wickets in T20Is at an average of 31.86. His economy rate in T20Is is 9.75.

Madushanka last played the last of his 15 T20Is in July 2024, a wayward showing against India in Pallekele , where he was carted for 45 runs in three overs. The performance came during an injury plagued year, in which he missed the start of the 2024 IPL and then struggled for form as he was eased back in to ODIs towards the end of the year.

Another leg injury in early 2025 kept him out for the better part of a year, before he was recalled for a home series against Bangladesh. He didn't play a single match but eventually did get game time on Sri Lanka's next assignment away to Zimbabwe. There, he picked up five wickets in two ODIs before once again suffering an injury, this time his knee.

A lack of match fitness meant he missed out on Sri Lanka's final set of tours prior to this T20 World Cup, but the current injury problems has given Madushanka another chance. It's not too long ago that he was among the top wicket-takers at the 2023 ODI World Cup in India with 21 scalps.