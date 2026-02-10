Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of T20 World Cup with injury

After he completed his spell, taking 3 for 25 in four overs to derail Ireland's spirited chase of 164, Hasaranga had an MRI scan on Monday that revealed a serious tear in his left hamstring. The report was seen by a specialist in the UK before he was ruled out on Tuesday.

The tear is understood to be related to a previous hamstring injury , though it is not a recurrence exactly. Hasaranga has battled injury for several years now, including a foot complaint

The ICC has approved fellow legspin-bowling allrounder Dushan Hemantha as Hasaranga's replacement. Although Hemantha, 31, brings roughly the same skillset, he has had only sporadic opportunities at the top level. He has played three T20Is, and has taken four wickets in those matches, with an economy rate of 7.85. Sri Lanka may also drop him straight into the XI - aside from the spinners who played on Sunday, there are no spinners in reserve in the squad.

Hasaranga's loss is a substantial blow to Sri Lanka's campaign nevertheless. He is the team's most accomplished bowler in this format, and has been outstanding with the ball at T20 World Cups, taking 40 wickets and maintaining an economy rate of 6.01 across 20 innings.