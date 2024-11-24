Virat Kohli in Australia: 27 innings, seven centuries

2 Number of India batters who had hit a hundred in their maiden Test in Australia before Number of India batters who had hit a hundred in their maiden Test in Australia before Yashasvi Jaiswal . ML Jaisimha scored 101 in the second innings of the Gabba Test in 1967-68. This feat was repeated by Sunil Gavaskar, also in the second innings at the Gabba, in his maiden Test in Australia in 1977-78.

1 Number of batters before Jaiswal to convert their first four Test hundreds into scores of 150-plus. Jaiswal's 161 in Perth is his lowest score when he has passed 100. South Africa's Graeme Smith is the only other batter in men's Tests to convert his first four centuries into scores of 150-plus.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

1991 Previous instance of a visiting opening pair adding 200 or more runs in Australia, which happened in Adelaide when Mike Atherton and Graham Gooch added 203 runs in England's second innings. The 201-run partnership between Jaiswal and KL Rahul is only the sixth opening stand of 200 or more runs by a visiting pair in Australia.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

534 Australia's target in this Test - the fifth highest they've been set in a home Test. The highest they've successfully chased at home is 369, which was against Pakistan in Hobart in 1999-00. Australia's highest successful chase in a Test match, home or away, is 404 which they did against England at Headingly in 1948.

7 Number of hundreds by Number of hundreds by Virat Kohli in just 27 Test innings in Australia - the joint second most by any visiting batter. Only Jack Hobbs has hit more. Hobbs' nine Test hundreds in Australia came in 45 innings. Wally Hammond is the other batter to have hit seven hundreds in Australia, from 35 innings.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd