Subhadeep Ghosh replaces T Dilip as India men's fielding coach

Ghosh, 57, has previously been the fielding coach for India Women. He was with them for two years, including the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup and the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup. Apart from that, he has also worked with India A and coached Assam's senior men's team. In his playing days, he was a right-hand batter and featured in 17 first-class matches and as many List A games for Assam and Railways.

Dilip was India men's fielding coach from 2021 to the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He then returned again during India's Test tour of the UK in 2025 for a one-year stint. He was not given an extension after his contract ended.

India men's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had also left his role after the white-ball series in England and joined KKR as head of cricket strategy.