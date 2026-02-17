'Treat him with dignity' - Gavaskar, Chappell among 14 former captains to come out in support of Imran Khan

Fourteen former international captains from around the world have written a letter to Pakistan 's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressing deep concern for former captain Imran Khan 's health, and requesting them to treat him with "dignity and basic human consideration".

Recent reports of an eye complaint that Imran's family said has left him almost completely blinded in one eye amid accusations of medical neglect in prison have sparked worry in Pakistan, as well as globally in the cricket community.

As reported by The Age, the captains include some of cricket's most famous names, most of whom played against Imran during their careers. Greg Chappell drafted the petition, which has been signed by Ian Chappell, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Clive Lloyd, Allan Border, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Michael Brearley, David Gower, Steve Waugh, John Wright, Kim Hughes and Belinda Clark.

"Recent reports concerning his health - particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody - and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern," the letter says.

"Imran Khan's contributions to the game are universally admired. As captain, he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory - a triumph built on skill, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship that inspired generations across borders.

"Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolising his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. He remains one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen, earning respect from players, fans, and administrators alike."

The open letter has been written amid rising pressure on the Pakistan government over the status of Imran's health, and whether appropriate medical care has been accorded to him in jail. His family has been refused permission to visit him for several months, and have demanded his personal doctors and physicians be allowed to visit him. This request has so far been ignored by the Pakistan authorities. Reports over the weekend emerged suggesting he would be taken to hospital , but this has not happened either.

Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar were among the voices to urge proper medical treatment for Imran last week, with former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja urging Pakistan's cricketers to raise their voices in support.

Imran, who served as Pakistan's prime minister from 2018 to 2022, was sentenced to a slew of prison sentences that he and his supporters have maintained are politically motivated. These include corruption charges that have landed him 10, 14 and 17 year sentences . Ahead of the 2024 elections, where his party, forbidden from contesting, still emerged with the largest vote and seat share, he was also sentenced to seven years in prison for getting married to his current wife without waiting an appropriate period of time after her divorce. That sentence earned widespread condemnation, and was later overturned.

"Beyond cricket, Imran Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan, leading his nation during a challenging period," the letter says. "Regardless of political perspectives, he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country.

"We respectfully urge the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues, humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members, and fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance."

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the International Federation of Human Rights are among the organisations to have expressed concern over the fairness of his trial and the state of his conditions in prison. His sons have said Imran remains in a "death cell" where he has been subjected to psychological torture. The Pakistan government has repeatedly denied all such claims.

"Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn, and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career.

"We call on authorities to honour it now by upholding the principles of decency and justice. This appeal is made in the spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity, without prejudice to any legal proceedings."

