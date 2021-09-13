The tournament starts on October 17 with a first-round match between Oman and PNG, with the final scheduled for November 14

The men's T20 World Cup 2021 will kick off on October 17, with the first round (qualifying) matches featuring, among others, two-time beaten finalists Sri Lanka. Tour teams from that group of eight will move into the main competition, where they will join the top-eight teams, which have qualified for the event directly. Here's a look at the 16 teams (listed alphabetically) in the mix for the big global event of the year.

Less than half an hour after Afghanistan announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on September 9, Rashid Khan stepped down as captain, saying "the selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media".

Squad: Mohammad Nabi (capt), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Usman Ghani, Naveen ul Haq, Asghar Afghan, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Najibullah Zadran, Dawlat Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Shapoor Zadran, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Qais Ahmad

Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad

All Australia's first-choice players who missed the recent tours of West Indies and Bangladesh have returned for the T20 World Cup in the UAE, while wicketkeeper Josh Inglis has earned a maiden call-up.

Squad: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Mahmudullah will lead Bangladesh at the 2021 T20 World Cup, with all their major players in the mix with the exception of Tamim Iqbal, who opted out of the tournament recently.

Squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

Reserves: Aminul Islam, Rubel Hossain

England have recalled Tymal Mills to their squad for the T20 World Cup, but there will be no return for Ben Stokes as the allrounder continues his indefinite break from the game for mental health reasons.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Travelling reserves: Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince

Four years after he was discarded from India's T20I set-up, R Ashwin has forced his way back in, named in the squad of 15 for the 2021 T20 World Cup. In another surprise move, the BCCI has roped in former captain MS Dhoni as the team mentor specifically for this tournament.

Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

Uncapped left-arm spin-bowling allrounder Graham Kennedy has been picked in the Andy Balbirnie-led Ireland squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

Squad: Andy Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Former South Africa allrounder David Wiese has been included in Namibia's squad for this year's T20 World Cup. This will be Wiese's second T20 World Cup, five years after his first, for South Africa.

Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (capt), Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France

Ryan ten Doeschate is part of Netherlands' T20 World Cup squad Peter Della Penna

Netherlands will have the services of a 41-year-old Ryan ten Doeschate at the T20 World Cup. Ten Doeschate was Netherlands' second-highest scorer as they defended their title in the T20 World Cup qualifiers in 2019 and had then told captain Pieter Seelaar that he would like to play in another World Cup.

Squad: Pieter Seelaar (capt), Colin Ackermann (vice-capt), Philippe Boissevain, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards, Ryan ten Doeschate, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Stephan Myburgh

Mark Chapman, who represented Hong Kong at the T20 World Cup in 2014 and 2016, has been named in New Zealand's 15-member squad for the 2021 edition to be played in the UAE and Oman this October-November.

Squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne (injury cover)

Barring two uncapped players in Nestor Dhamba and Ayan Khan, Oman will be fielding an experienced squad at the T20 World Cup starting October 18 in Al Amerat. Veteran allrounder Zeeshan Maqsood will lead the side.

Squad: Zeeshan Maqsood (capt), Aqib Ilyas (vice-capt), Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Khan

Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah have both been included in Pakistan's T20I squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand and England, as well as the 2021 T20 World Cup which begins in October.

Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

Assad Vala, the 34-year-old mainstay of Papua New Guinea, will captain the team at their maiden ICC world tournament.

Squad: Assad Vala (capt), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner

Scotland have named Kyle Coetzer the captain of a provisional 17-member squad for next month's T20 World Cup, while former England batter Jonathan Trott has been roped in as the "batting lead" on their support staff.

Squad: Kyle Coetzer (capt), Richard Berrington (vice-capt), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Injured Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time to lead South Africa at the tournament AFP/Getty Images

Faf du Plessis has not been included in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad despite being available to play international white-ball cricket. Imran Tahir and Chris Morris are out as well. Temba Bavuma, who recently had surgery on his broken thumb, is expected to recover in time to lead the team at the marquee tournament.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Sri Lanka's new mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana has made the T20 World Cup squad, as have top-order batters Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Kamindu Mendis.

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana

Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga

Nearly a decade after winning the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka, seamer Ravi Rampaul has a chance to add to his title after being picked in West Indies' 15-member squad for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Squad: Kieron Pollard (capt), Nicholas Pooran (vice-capt & wk), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher (wk), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr