Neesham wishes 2019 World Cup final had multiple Super Overs

"It's good now that you had the opportunity to play a second Super Over when the first one's a tie," he said after Saturday night's game between New Zealand and South Africa in Ahmedabad . "That would have been nice…"

While that may have read like a farewell to the game, Neesham has since been back for another ODI World Cup and two T20 tournaments including this one, and seemed pleased to have been watching, rather than involved in, its closest contest.

"The reason these tournaments are so good is crunch moments like that," he said. "We've seen multiple games in this tournament including England-Nepal , games that go right down to the wire and they have real ramifications for the rest of the tournament.

"It [Afghanistan-South Africa] was obviously a great watch the other night. We were travelling here [Ahmedabad], waiting to leave for the airport, and everyone was around the TV in the hotel, delaying the bus, so it was pretty cool to watch. Hopefully there are some more good games like that in the rest of the tournament."