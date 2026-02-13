Curran drafted in after Taylor is ruled out of remainder of T20 World Cup

Taylor, 40, had picked up a hamstring injury in Zimbabwe's first match of the tournament, which they won against Oman , and had to retire hurt when on 31 off 30 balls. He had earlier taken three catches behind the stumps.

With at least two more games to go in the tournament, Curran has been brought into the squad. Curran, who has centuries in both Tests and ODIs, has never been considered for T20I cricket before. In 40 T20 innings, he has 872 runs at a strike rate of 126.01 with a best of 71.

For the game against Australia, Tadiwanashe Marumani will keep wicket against Australia. Allrounder Tony Munyonga has come into the Zimbabwe XI in Taylor's place.

There was always a fear that Taylor might struggle to make the XI for the game against Australia, but it was understood that the team management would leave Taylor out, if not fit, for the game in the hope of having him ready for the remaining fixtures.