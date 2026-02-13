Australia bring in David and Dwarshuis, ask Zimbabwe to bat
Brendan Taylor, the Zimbabwe veteran, has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup because of a hamstring injury
Zimbabwe veteran Brendan Taylor has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury, while Australia have welcomed back Tim David and Ben Dwarshuis for the Australia vs Zimbabwe fixture in Colombo on Friday. Travis Head won the toss and elected to field first.
Taylor, 40, retired hurt after suffering the injury while batting in the win over Oman. Tadiwanashe Marumani will keep wicket in Taylor's absence.
Allrounder Tony Munyonga came into the side to replace Taylor. Meanwhile, Richard Ngarava has been rested for precautionary reasons and Graeme Cremer has come back into the line-up.
Australia have made two changes from the side that beat Ireland on Wednesday.
David has been passed fit to play and is listed to bat at No. 4 with Cooper Connolly missing out. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis will slide one spot. Dwarshuis has also come in for Xavier Bartlett after the latter was preferred against Ireland.
Head will captain again with Mitchell Marsh still unavailable due to his testicular injury.
Australia: 1 Travis Head (capt), 2 Josh Inglis (wk), 3 Cameron Green, 4 Tim David, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Matthew Renshaw, 8 Ben Dwarshuis, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Matt Kuhnemann, 11 Adam Zampa
Zimbabwe: 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 3 Dion Mayers, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Ryan Burl, 6 Tony Munyonga, 7 Tashinga Musekiwa, 8 Brad Evans, 9 Wellington Masakadza, 10 Graeme Cremer, 11 Blessing Muzarabani
