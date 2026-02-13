'Should have chased that down' - Renshaw rues Australia batting effort

These were the reflections of Matt Renshaw , who top-scored in the match with 65 off 44, as his team-mates fell around him. Australia were 29 for 4 in the fifth over before recovering somewhat through a 77-run partnership between Renshaw and Glenn Maxwell, who hit 31 off 32.

"We probably should have chased that down," he said. "I don't think it's the bowling group that should get the blame today.

"[Zimbabwe] bowled really well at the start, took some early wickets, and felt like every time we built some momentum, they got a breakthrough. That partnership with Maxi was important. But we couldn't get enough momentum in there to chase that down. It was too many."

Renshaw may have had to bat one position higher than he normally would have, because Stoinis suffered a blow to his left hand while attempting to field a ball off his own bowling. Captain Marsh, who would have opened the innings, is also out due to a testicular injury

"I think our batting group is so fluid with different options," Renshaw said. "With our experience in Big Bash cricket, we're very suited to going in different spots throughout the middle.

"Having Mitch out is a big loss and not sure when he'll be back. He's a big player to open the batting, and when he's not there, someone else has to open. So we have those differences in where people are going to be. But in terms of fluidity, I think we're all pretty able to manipulate and manoeuvre around different conditions. Unfortunately, we just lost wickets the wrong time today."

Australia have not yet replaced Josh Hazlewood in the squad, despite Hazlewood having been ruled out of the tournament last week - possibly because the team management believe it is best to keep options on a replacement open until later in the tournament.

Australia are now at risk of being knocked out in the group stage, but Renshaw believes that is not due to a lack of bowling talent.