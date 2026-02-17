Australia's T20 World Cup comes to an end after Pallekele washout

Day-long drizzle in Pallekele knocked Australia out of the T20 World Cup, and sent Zimbabwe into the Super Eight. Thanks to Ireland and Zimbabwe sharing points from their washed out encounter, in which not even the toss was possible, Zimbabwe now have five points on the table, which puts them out of Australia's reach.

With Sri Lanka having qualified for the Super Eight via their victory over Australia, Group B's qualifiers are now decided. Zimbabwe will take Australia's seeded place (X2) in the Super Eight, which means they will play West Indies in Mumbai on February 23, India in Chennai on February 26, and South Africa in Delhi on March 01.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, play England and New Zealand at home. Their third opponent is not yet decided.

Although out of contention for the Super Eight, Australia do not exit the tournament yet - they still have a dead rubber against Oman to play in Pallekele on Friday. Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka also play each other in Colombo on Thursday.