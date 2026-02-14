Stats - England end their Euro jinx, Ireland's record total
Markram smashes a 19-ball fifty, the fastest for SA at the men's T20 World Cup
235 for 5 Ireland's total against Oman in Colombo is the second-highest total at the men's T20 World Cup, behind only Sri Lanka's 260 for 6 against Kenya in 2007. It is also Ireland's highest total in all men's T20Is, surpassing the 226 for 4 against Austria in 2023.
The total of 235 is also the highest conceded by Oman in men's T20Is after Sri Lanka amassed 225 for 5 in Pallekele earlier this week. Oman became the first team to concede 200-plus totals in successive matches at the men's T20 World Cup.
156 for 1 Ireland's total in the last ten overs after they were 79 for 4 at the halfway stage. Only Sri Lanka, 159 for 4, against Kenya in 2007, scored more in the final ten overs at the men's T20 World Cup.
68 of those were scored in the last three overs, the joint-most by any team in a men's T20I, alongside India against Afghanistan in 2024 (where ball-by-ball data is available).
94* Lorcan Tucker's score against Oman is the second-highest by a captain at the men's T20 World Cup, behind only Chris Gayle's 98 against India in 2010. Aiden Markram's 86 not out against New Zealand, also on Saturday, ranks fifth in that list.
Tucker's 94 not out is also the highest individual score for Ireland at the men's T20 World Cup and the highest by a captain for them in all men's T20Is.
1 England recorded their first win against a European nation at the men's T20 World Cup, in their sixth attempt, with a five-wicket win against Scotland at Eden Gardens. England had lost both their previous meetings against Netherlands (in 2009 and 2014) and also lost to Ireland in 2022. Their matches against Ireland in 2010 and Scotland in 2024 ended in washouts.
4 Number of men to score 4000 runs in T20Is, including Jos Buttler, who got to the milestone against Scotland on Saturday. Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma were the first three batters to get there. Buttler also became one of the five men to feature in 150 T20I matches.
5-0 South Africa's win-loss record against New Zealand at the men's T20 World Cup. Only three other teams have played five (or more) matches at the men's T20 World Cup against an opponent without losing one. Six each by Australia and Pakistan against Bangladesh, and five for India against Bangladesh are those teams.
1 Quinton de Kock became the first batter to complete 3000 runs for South Africa in men's T20Is. Overall, twelve players have scored 3000 runs in men's T20Is before de Kock.
19 Balls that Aiden Markram needed to complete his fifty against South Africa in Ahmedabad, the fastest for South Africa at the men's T20 World Cup. De Kock's 21-ball fifty against England in 2016 was their previous fastest.
No batter had scored a fifty in fewer than 20 balls against New Zealand in a men's T20I until the start of their India tour this year. They have been on the receiving end of Abhishek Sharma's 14-ball fifty and Shivam Dube's fifty off 15 balls last month in successive games.
83 for 1 South Africa's powerplay total against New Zealand is their joint-highest at the men's T20 World Cup, equalling the 83 for 0 they made against England in 2016.
44y 86d Aamir Kaleem's age on Saturday, making him the oldest batter to score a fifty in any ICC tournament match. He broke the record set by his team-mate Mohammad Nadeem (43y 161d) in their previous match against Sri Lanka.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo