Munsey shows yet again why he's Scotland's trump card

Munsey did that with a 54-ball 84 that deflated Italy, eventually setting up a mammoth 73-run victory and earning Scotland their first points of the campaign.

Munsey has always relied on the fundamentals. He had arrived in Scotland as a teenager chasing a different sporting future, taking up a golf scholarship and sharing the junior circuit with players who would go on to Ryder Cup success. A scratch-handicap golfer by his teens, he was fluent in a sport where balance, weight transfer and clean contact are the basics. Those fundamentals never left Munsey even as he switched sports, and they show most clearly when he goes straight down the ground.

Apart from that, Munsey has always had an element of unorthodoxy in his game. One can see that in his love for sweeps and reverse sweeps (which is why he's nicknamed the reverse-sweeping demon among his team-mates). Those shots first brought him attention, but just as quickly became part of oppositions' plans. Teams have tried to push him back with pace, and Munsey has responded by expanding his game.

It was on display on Monday morning. Munsey began without hurry, watching the first three balls before giving himself a feeler, driving uppishly through the off side for two. Then, he cut a short and wide Ali Hasan delivery for his first boundary. The next ball ran fine past the keeper, streaky, but not streaky enough for Munsey to stop playing his shots.

Once settled, Munsey took control of the powerplay - a non-negotiable part of his role, as Richie Berrington and Brandon McMullen - who maximised the start with cameos of 15 and 41 not out - went on to say later.

Thomas Draca's pace was the first to suffer. A short ball sat up and was pulled over mid-on. An overpitched delivery was driven straight back. Width followed and was punished through the off side. Grant Stewart's medium-pace received similar treatment when he missed by inches, Munsey whipping one off his pads and driving another crisply. By the end of the powerplay, he had scored 41 of Scotland's 49 runs.

"He always goes out there and sets the tempo of the game," Scotland captain Berrington said of Munsey. "Once he gets going, he's very hard to bowl at. Watching that gives the other players a lot of confidence."

As spin followed pace and the field spread out, Italy would have thought some reprieve could follow, but Ben Manenti's first ball disappeared over long-on for six, Munsey bending his back knee and launching cleanly. Another overpitched delivery was driven straight, almost back past the non-striker. When Harry Manenti was introduced, he was driven back over his head first ball. In the 12th over, Munsey slog-swept Ben Manenti again over deep midwicket to bring up both Scotland's hundred and the century stand.

"He knows his game really well," Berrington said. "He's very clear on what he's trying to do and he fully commits to that. He can hit 360 degrees, which makes it very difficult to tie him down."

Brandon McMullen cashed in on the start set up by Munsey • AFP/Getty Images

Munsey fell in the 14th over, dragging a shot to wide long-on while trying to sustain the momentum. By then, his work was done. He had scored all 84 out of a 126-run opening stand that lasted 83 balls, while Michael Jones, who played the supporting role, fell an over later for 37. Scotland went on to post 207 for 4, a total that effectively decided the contest.

"He tries to take on the opposition and put bowlers under pressure as early as possible," McMullen said. "Having a fast start and a powerplay is huge, and George does that fantastically for us."

Although Munsey finds a way to produce landmark performances often, he arrived in India not in the best of rhythm, after a difficult Nepal Premier League stint with Biratnagar, scoring 4, 0 and 0 in his last three innings. But once in full flow, his crisp shot-making is difficult to stop, as witnessed during his unbeaten 127 against Netherlands in a T20I in 2019, the 132 against Austria in another T20I in 2023, or his half-centuries against West Indies and Zimbabwe in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. In June last year, he also set a new Scottish ODI record with 191 against Netherlands.

The latest big performance in Munsey's 11-plus-year journey as a Scotland international also took him to the top of their T20I run-scoring charts , with 2405 runs. He has now surpassed his captain Berrington while playing 14 fewer innings. His four catches in the second innings - two smart ones at cover and two more down the ground at long-on and long-off, were also record-setting in Men's T20 World Cup history.

Against Italy, Munsey did not overwhelm with raw power. Not because he doesn't have it, but because it wasn't necessary. He worked within his strengths to control the game. It was an innings that explained itself, a product of where he came from, how he adapted, and why he remains Scotland's batting trump card.