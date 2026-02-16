Harry Manenti: 'We didn't want to get dictated to by the English team'

"Azzurri Ambizione", Italy pushed England deep into a contest that twisted repeatedly. Eventually, it was a win for the third-ranked T20I side and a gallant loss for the team ranked 26th. The scorecard will remember it as a 24-run defeat for Italy , but those at the ground will remember it for much, much more. Under lights and beneath banners declaring, Italy pushed England deep into a contest that twisted repeatedly. Eventually, it was a win for the third-ranked T20I side and a gallant loss for the team ranked 26th.

The difference between the two sides, though, according to Justin Mosca, who scored 43 after seeing his opening partner Anthony Mosca and No. 3 JJ Smuts fall for ducks, was in owning the big moments.

"The game was won and lost today in those big moments," Justin Mosca said. "We're not exposed to them as often as they are. But we got in that position because we walked at the game and we took it on… we kept walking at the contest and we kept ourselves in the game for a long way."

That refusal to retreat defined Italy's evening. When England threatened to break away, Italy dragged them back. When the required rate climbed, they attacked again. Stand-in captain Harry Manenti said that they weren't here at the World Cup to absorb punches. He wanted his team to deliver the blows instead.

"We didn't want to get dictated to by the English team," he said. "If we were to have any chance of winning tonight, we had to be the ones to try and play some shots… We'll always risk losing to try and win a game of cricket."

Grant Stewart gave England a scare • ICC via Getty Images

For a team that has travelled from synthetic pitches in Rome to facing Jofra Archer and Sam Curran under lights in front of thousands in barely 18 months, a close loss to a big team can give enough joy. But Stewart - who hit a 23-ball 45 and ruined Adil Rashid's figures by taking him down in his final over - said they wouldn't be celebrating a moral victory.

"We're definitely not coming off here thinking we've had a great game because we've lost," Stewart said. "We wanted to try to win games. We believe we can win games."

"It leaves a bit of a taste in your mouth," Justin Mosca added. "But if we keep doing the same thing… we'll give ourselves a good chance and the result will look after itself."

The defeat also meant Italy were out of contention for the Super Eights. However, Harry Manenti said they have truly shown they belong at this stage.

"Today we showed that even under pressure, and even when you shouldn't be in the game in the contest, we found a way to [stay in the game]. We showed that even the lesser team can sometimes put some pressure on.

"If you do it once, maybe some will call it a fluke, but we've now beaten some really good teams and competed with some good teams as well. And I think we're starting to build a bit of a resume now."