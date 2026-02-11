Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital

Abhishek Sharma , the India opener, was hospitalised with a stomach infection, making him a doubt for Thursday's game against Namibia in Delhi, PTI reported. He was discharged on Wednesday.

"Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to stomach infection," a BCCI source told PTI. "Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now."

That Abhishek, who was out for a first-ball duck in India's opening T20 World Cup game against USA, had a stomach issue was known. After he didn't walk out to field during USA's failed chase in Mumbai, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that the batter was recovering from a stomach bug.

"Abhi still has got a few issues with his tummy," ten Doeschate had said. "We are hopeful that he'll be available for the game in two days' time."

If Abhishek can't be ready for the Namibia game, India have the option of opening with Sanju Samson , who was replaced by Ishan Kishan as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter after a run of low scores against New Zealand last month.

"We're waiting on Abhi's fitness more than anything and that'll open up, again, a few different combinations," ten Doeschate said at the same press meet.

The good news for India, meanwhile, is that Jasprit Bumrah is set to play against Namibia on Thursday after missing the opener against USA because of an illness. He took part in India's training in Delhi on Tuesday and bowled at full tilt.