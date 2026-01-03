Injury setback for Ferguson ahead of T20 WC; Milne back with a bang

Three balls into his second over, Ferguson hobbled off the field holding his right calf. He was subsequently ruled out of the rest of the ILT20, handing over the captaincy to Sam Curran, who had also stood in for him earlier in the tournament when the quick was nursing a niggle. Ferguson has now been sidelined from the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) as well, which has cast doubts over his availability for the start of the T20 World Cup.

Ferguson was originally slated to link up with Sydney Thunder after his ILT20 stint in the UAE. Post the BBL, he was expected to join New Zealand, who will play a five-match T20I series in India , in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. New Zealand will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Chennai on February 8.

Ferguson is among a group of players who hold a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and has not played for New Zealand since November 2024. He was set to be their enforcer in the Champions Trophy last year before a hamstring injury, sustained while playing the previous season of the ILT20, sidelined him from the ICC tournament.

When on song, Ferguson can consistently hit speeds north of 145kph and has also developed slower variations in his repertoire, including the knuckle ball. Sydney Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland said that the side will miss Ferguson and hoped to have him back in the future.

"We're gutted that Lockie won't be with us this year," Copeland said in a statement. "Not only does he bowl 150kph with an incredible amount of experience in all conditions, but he is genuinely one of the best humans in cricket and added so much to our squad culturally too.

"We wish Lockie all the best in the recovery ahead of the World Cup and hope to one day see him back playing for the Thunder Nation."

Thunder have signed England's David Willey as a replacement and he will join them ahead of the game against Adelaide Strikers on January 6. Vipers brought in Pakistan mystery spinner Usman Tariq as Ferguson's replacement.

It remains to be seen whether Ferguson is fit in time for the T20 World Cup. New Zealand will already be without Will O'Rourke (back injury), who is also a hit-the-deck bowler, for the ICC tournament.

Adam Milne has been in good form in the SA20 • SA20

In a more positive update for New Zealand, Adam Milne is fit and firing in the SA20 after spending four months on the sidelines with an ankle injury. In his first competitive game back from injury, Milne showed no signs of discomfort and hit 140kph against Paarl Royals in Paarl , where he picked up 2 for 7 in his two overs. Then, in his next game, Milne came away with 4 for 25 against Pretoria Capitals in Gqeberha . In that game, he also unveiled a back-of-the-hand slower one, which yorked Shai Hope.

Milne is set to join New Zealand's T20I side in India after finishing his commitments with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20.

"Nice to get a couple of wins and a couple of good performances," Milne said after the game against Capitals. "Just always nice to be back on the park. Any fast bowler will take that after they've had some injuries. Injuries are always going to be there. You get to appreciate moments like this - playing and bowling in games."

Meanwhile, Kyle Jamieson, another hit-the-deck option for New Zealand featured in the Super Smash for Canterbury before he will fly out to India for both the ODI and T20I series, in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.