News

Uncapped Topping replaces injured Stirling in Ireland squad for rest of the T20 World Cup

Paul Stirling hurt his right knee while diving to take a catch during Ireland's previous T20 World Cup game against Australia

ESPNcricinfo staff
Feb 13, 2026, 6:31 AM
Paul Stirling takes a tumble after taking the catch to dismiss Josh Inglis, Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup, Colombo, February 11, 2026

The catch that ended the T20 World Cup for Paul Stirling  •  AFP/Getty Images

Paul Stirling, Ireland's captain, has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup, and has been replaced by Sam Topping ahead of their next game, against Oman in Colombo on Saturday.
Topping was named as a replacement player when Stirling was ruled out of after sustaining knee ligament damage while fielding during Ireland's match against Australia on February 11. He has now been added to the side for Ireland's two remaining group-stage games, against Oman and then on February 17 against Zimbabwe in Pallekele.
After the game against Australia, Ireland coach Gary Wilson had said Stirling's knee "doesn't look great". He picked up the injury when he hit the turf while completing a catch to send back Josh Inglis in the seventh over of Australia's innings. Stirling walked out to open the innings in Ireland's chase of Australia's 182 for 6, but limped off after facing just one ball. Ireland went on to lose the match by 67 runs.
"He went for a scan this evening, so we'll have to wait for confirmation," Wilson had said at the time. "He thought he was okay when he went out there to bat. He wasn't going to go out if he didn't think he was right. He was trying to maximise the powerplay, basically. He was trying to take off for a single, but clearly the knee seized up even more."
Topping, 20, is a left-hand top-order batter, and has never played internationally. In 12 career T20s, he has 374 runs with four fifties and has an average of 34.00 and a strike rate of 134.05.
