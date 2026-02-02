Ireland face tough challenges in bid to improve poor T20 World Cup record

Group fixtures:

Feb 8: vs Sri Lanka, Colombo

Feb 11: vs Australia, Colombo

Feb 14: vs Oman, Colombo

Feb 17: vs Zimbabwe, Pallekele

Big picture

Ireland have a rich history at 50-over World Cups but have underperformed at T20 ones. They made it through to the second group phase in Australia in late 2022, but came crashing back down two years later in the USA, losing to India, Canada and Pakistan to go home without a win to their name.

They travel to Sri Lanka with a similar squad, though ex-captain Andy Balbirnie has not played a T20I since, with Ross Adair and Tim Tector - whose older brother Harry has thrived at No. 3 - competing to open the batting alongside Paul Stirling. The lack of an established left-handed batter has long been a concern and could be exposed on turning surfaces, while Josh Little - a star of the 2022 World Cup - has struggled for form and fitness.

In fact, Little may not even start the World Cup in the side, after Ireland stumbled across a different balance to their side against the UAE last week which saw them pick an extra batter and put more faith in George Dockrell's left-arm spin.

Ireland have prepared for the tournament with an extended block of T20 cricket in Asia, touring Bangladesh before Christmas then facing Italy and UAE in Abu Dhabi early this year. But they will need to hit the ground running: they start the tournament against co-hosts Sri Lanka and a powerful Australia line-up, and realistically must win at least one of those two games to stand a chance of reaching the Super 8s.

Recent form

Rain wiped out three of their six scheduled T20Is in the home summer, but Ireland have warmed up with a 2-1 win over Italy and a 2-0 success against UAE, after losing 2-1 in Bangladesh late last year.

Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector form the engine room of Ireland's batting line-up • BCB

Players to watch

The Times last year. Left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys has carved a niche as a new-ball bowler over the last 18 months after remodelling his action with the help of spin coach Chris Brown, taking inspiration from Mitchell Santner. He is a maths graduate from the prestigious Trinity College Dublin, but has limited interest in cricketing data: "Your own experience is more useful," he toldlast year.

Last hurrah

Paul Stirling has played in 24 of Ireland's 28 previous matches at T20 World Cups and is heading into his ninth edition of the tournament. But he may yet aim for a tenth in Australia - and could even push on until Ireland co-host the 2030 edition, by which point he will be 39. Seamer Craig Young (35) is the only player older than Stirling in the squad.

Best XI

1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Ross Adair, 3 Harry Tector, 4 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 5 Curtis Campher, 6 Ben Calitz, 7 George Dockrell, 8 Gareth Delany, 9 Mark Adair, 10 Barry McCarthy/Josh Little, 11 Matthew Humphreys.

Rest of squad: Tim Tector, Craig Young, Ben White.