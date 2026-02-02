Kamindu in, Dhananjaya out as Sri Lanka flip-flop with T20 World Cup selection

The major talking point is the return of Kamindu, who didn't feature in the starting XI in the T20Is against Pakistan last month, and was dropped ahead of the ongoing T20I series against England. But he is back now, with Dhananjaya making way after struggling to force the pace in his recent T20I innings against England and Pakistan.

Kamindu himself hasn't been in the best form over recent months, scoring just 159 runs in the format since the start of 2025, at an average of 19.87, though his strike rate in that period, of 130.32, gives cause for a small measure of optimism. Dhananjaya's utility with the ball had been identified as a reason for his initial inclusion, but the ambidextrous Kamindu can fill that role too, even if he has bowled just six overs in 12 matches since the start of 2025.

This turn of events has also left the door open for left-arm-spin allrounder Dunith Wellalage to stake a claim in the playing XI, but the 23-year-old's inexperience stands against him. He has been something of a regular in the ODI line-up but has played just six T20Is since his debut in 2024, and batted in just three of those games while picking up seven wickets. His franchise and domestic experience, however, is more substantial; he played in the SA20 for Paarl Royals last year and led Sri Lanka A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in November.

His career T20 and ODI batting strike rates of 106.14 and 84.20, however, suggest his inclusion is one based largely on potential, and possibly his recent ODI performances - most notably his cameos against England.

Another potential-based pick is that of Rathnayake, who had made his T20I debut in Pakistan in November but was dropped for the return series at home, having batted just once in three games. His century in the third ODI against England, however, turned selectors' heads and earned him a call-up to the T20I side, and now the World Cup squad. A strike rate of 100.00 (prior to his 40 off 22 against England on Sunday) across 25 T20 innings belies Rathnayake's power-hitting potential. He strikes at 92.82 in List A cricket and has shown a propensity for taking on spin.

The flip-flopping regarding Kamindu, and the inclusions of Rathnayake and Wellalage, all point towards the uncertainty surrounding Sri Lanka's middle order as they head into the World Cup. While the top three of Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara and Kusal Mendis is settled, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka the ex and current captain , haven't been in the best of form at Nos. 4 and 5. Since the start of 2025, Asalanka and Shanaka average 15.15 and 23.83 respectively in T20Is, though Shanaka has struck at 143.00, as opposed to Asalanka's underwhelming 122.36.

Pavan Rathnayake's recent ODI century against England has contributed to his selection despite his lack of T20I experience • Getty Images

These middle-order travails have had the knock-on effect of Sri Lanka frequently slotting Janith Liyanage at No. 7 at the expense of a fifth frontline bowling option. Liyanage has struck at 103.94 across 11 T20Is, but recently showed glimpses of his ceiling with an explosive cameo in the third T20I against Pakistan.

It is also why Kusal Perera returned to the squad for the England series, and keeps his place for the World Cup, after being dropped against Pakistan following a poor run of form to close the year. He averages 23.8 since the start of 2025, but while the runs haven't come consistently, they have come quickly when they have come, as a strike rate of 141.1 suggests. There is a possibility that he could slot in at No. 5 or 6.

Sri Lanka have far fewer concerns with their bowling. In Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana and Eshan Malinga, they possess potent seam options across all stages of the innings, though the latter's participation is currently in doubt owing to his injury. This makes the exclusions of Pramod Madushan and Nuwan Thushara understandable - the latter was a key cog in Sri Lanka's plans over the past year before his fall-off in form towards the tail end of 2025. Binura Fernando, another frequent inclusion over the past year, couldn't make it either.

There are also no surprises in the spin department which is headed by Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, with Wellalage, Asalanka and Kamindu expected to provide support.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka are placed in Group B of the 20-team World Cup alongside Australia, Ireland, Oman and Zimbabwe. All four of Sri Lanka's group games are at home. They face Ireland (February 8) and Zimbabwe (February 19) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, and Oman (February 12) and Australia (February 16) in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka squad for T20 World Cup 2026