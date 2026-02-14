'The whole group has a few things' - illness and injury play havoc with USA's plans

Dealing with a quick turnaround between matches, USA are hoping batter Andries Gous recovers from an illness that's been sweeping the camp, and is ready to play against Namibia on Monday.

"You can see my throat also [is bad]," head coach Pubudu Dassanayake said after USA got past Netherlands in Chennai less than 24 hours ago. "The whole team is struggling basically. Everybody is struggling for the last few days. Andries was not fit to play. The last couple of days, he was throwing up and struggling with fever. Hopefully, he'll get through.

"But it's not only him. The whole group has a few things. Like Ali [Khan], we played him today, but he's also not 100%. Slowly, I'm hoping that things will get better for the next game."

Gous has T20 pedigree behind him, having played in the CPL (211 runs from eight innings), the PSL (142 runs from six innings), the ILT20 (524 runs from 17 innings) and MLC (511 runs from 24 innings). Two months ago, he hit a century in a playoff match for Desert Vipers against MI Emirates. That 120 not out off 58 balls is the highest individual score across four seasons of the ILT20.

In Gous' absence. Saiteja Mukkamalla , who had missed the game against Pakistan, was brought into the XI against Netherlands and responded with a match-winning half-century.

"Sai is one of the best players we have," Dassanayake said. "It's just that last game, I couldn't play him because of the balance of the team. But he is 22 years old [will be this April]. He learned the game in the USA. He is a USA product. And we are proud to put him in the field. You saw how good he is today. He is the future of the USA cricket basically."

The win over Netherlands was USA's first at this T20 World Cup . They came into the tournament with a clear aim. "I think as a team, actually from inside the group, we know how good we are," Dassanayake said. "But we just had to prove on the field and we are disappointed that we couldn't finish the India game well.

"Unfortunately, the schedule is in such a way that we had to play the two big countries first and then come into the Associates. So today's game, the Netherlands game basically, is a message to everyone that how far we are above the rest of the Associate countries. And this is a team that deserves to play more against Full Members."

Administrative upheaval left USA facing a tricky situation ahead of the World Cup. Prior to their opening match against India on February 7, the last time they played a T20I was in April 2025 at the qualifying tournament. Some players, like Gous and Shubham Ranjane, had franchise contracts and could tune up that way. Others were part of a three-week training camp in Sri Lanka.