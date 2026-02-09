Namibia bank on Kirsten's experience of Indian conditions as they begin T20 World Cup campaign

Namibia are set to be part of the T20 World Cup for the fourth consecutive edition, and this time they have with them as a consultant Gary Kirsten , who has his share of experience of the conditions they will face in the host country India, where they play all but one of their four group stage matches.

Kirsten was India's head coach when they won the ODI World Cup at home in 2011. Apart from that, he has also been associated with IPL teams such as Delhi Capitals (2014 and 2015), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2018 and 2019) and Gujarat Titans (2022 to 2024). So, he has a deep knowledge of Indian conditions that the Namibians wants to capitalise on.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus said that Kirsten's knowledge of these conditions will be very useful for the team. Speaking before their first match, against Netherlands in Delhi, Erasmus said, "He obviously has lots of experience not only in the IPL but as you say with the 2011 winning squad. So he definitely brings a winning edge to it and also brings lots of knowledge of the different grounds.

"But I think looking past that, I think it's very nice in terms of management that you have so many mentor type coaches who really like to bring the human side first and they really like to connect with the players. And I think that's what we respect most about Gary and all the other coaches on our staff. But cricket is very much conditions based and it's awesome to have him around."

Kirsten also served as the coach of Pakistan's white-ball teams for six months in October 2024. Before that, he coached the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) in 2017 and 2018. After being the Indian team's coach from 2007 to 2011, he then went on to become South Africa's head coach from 2011 to 2013.

Namibia head coach Craig Williams also recognises the importance of Kirsten's presence. Speaking to selected media beside their training session, he said, "The world knows Gary Kirsten. There's not one department that he doesn't help. He's a workaholic. He's helping us the whole time. I mean, for myself as a young coach, learning from someone like him, just unbelievable. So Gary is just a really great all round coach and we're super chuffed to have him on our side."

Kirsten was appointed as Namibia's consultant in December 2025. Ahead of this World Cup, Namibia held training camps in South Africa and Dubai, where he was with the team. His role is not limited only to the players; he also acts as a bridge between the players and the management and is also involved in the cricket development programmes in the country. Erasmus spoke further about Kirsten's role while talking to selected media.