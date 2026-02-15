Namibia's Green becomes first batter to be retired out in 2026 T20 WC

Green had just reverse-lapped Saurabh Netravalkar for four to reach 18 off 13 balls, but was retired out in order to bring Ruben Trumpelmann to the crease for the last two overs. By that stage, the chase was nearly over: Namibia needed 51 off the final 12 balls, and managed only 19. Trumpelmann faced two balls, and scored three runs.

"We needed 28 an over and Ruben Trumpelmann is our next guy in and he can access the boundaries easier so that was the thought process," Namibia coach Craig Williams said at his post-match press conference. "Look, both JJ [Smit] and Zane struggled to time the ball, which is a compliment to the USA bowlers. So it just came up [in the dugout] that Ruben has been... he does hit the ball in the back end for us and he's had some success over there. So it was just a tactical decision."