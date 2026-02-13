Netherlands opt to bowl against USA; Kyle Klein replaces Timm van der Gugten
USA made three changes by including Ali Khan, Saiteja Mukkamalla and Nosthush Kenjige
Toss Netherlands chose to bowl vs USA
In the first night game in Chennai of this T20 World Cup, Netherlands opted to chase against USA, for whom it's a must-win match.
Netherlands, who have two points to their name after their victory against Namibia, made one change by bringing back right-arm quick Kyle Klein as a like-for-like replacement for Timm van der Gugten. Klein had played in the opening game when Netherlands ran Pakistan close, whereas van der Gugten had featured against Namibia, when he leaked 21 runs in two overs.
USA, on the other hand, made three changes. Ali Khan was fit again after hurting himself in their opening game against India. Ali, Saiteja Mukkamalla and Nosthush Kenjige came in for Andries Gous, Ehsan Adil and Saurabh Netravalkar.
USA captain Monank Patel wanted his top-order batters to take more responsibility by seeing through the first five to ten balls instead of going for the big shots straightaway.
It was "quite chilly" at the toss, according to Ian Bishop, as the temperature was around 24 degrees Celsius, and could dip further with some humidity around.
United States: 1 Monank Patel (capt), 2 Shayan Jahangir (wk), 3 Saiteja Mukkamalla, 4 Milind Kumar, 5 Sanjay Krishnamurthi, 6 Shubham Ranjane, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Mohammad Mohsin, 9 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 10 Nosthush Kenjige, 11 Ali Khan
Netherlands: 1 Michael Levitt, 2 Max O'Dowd, 3 Bas de Leede, 4 Colin Ackermann, 5 Scott Edwards (capt, wk), 6 Zach Lion-Cachet, 7 Logan van Beek, 8 Aryan Dutt, 9 Roelof van der Merwe, 10 Kyle Klein, 11 Fred Klaassen