Lockie Ferguson to miss Canada game for birth of first child
The fast bowler is expected to rejoin the squad ahead of the Super Eights
New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been granted parental leave and will return home for the birth of his first child, and will consequently miss their final T20 World Cup 2026 group stage game against Canada on Tuesday. He is, however, expected to rejoin the squad ahead of the Super Eights.
"It's an incredibly exciting time for Lockie and Emma [Ferguson's wife] and we're pleased that he'll be at home for such a special occasion," New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said. "At this stage, we won't be replacing Lockie in the squad as the plan would be for him to return for the Super Eight phase of the tournament.
"But our travelling reserves Ben Sears and Cole McConchie are ready to be called into the squad should we need them."
With four wickets in three matches, Ferguson is New Zealand's leading wicket-taker in the tournament. Against Canada, they have Kyle Jamieson available to select as Ferguson's replacement. Jamieson is yet to play a game in this World Cup.
New Zealand won their first two matches, but lost to South Africa on Saturday. A win against Canada will guarantee them a slot in the Super Eights, although if other results go their way, they can also go through even if they don't beat Canada.
The Super Eights stage begins on February 21.