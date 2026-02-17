Yuvraj Samra, and the innings that could change his life

Before Tuesday , Canada opener Yuvraj Samra 's most favourite cricketing memory was scoring his first professional century, when he was ten, and celebrating it by "jumping around" on the field. When the landmark sunk in, he was so overwhelmed at the time that he went to his dad and mentor Baljit Samra and cried.

Nine years later, Samra topped that memory and produced an innings that could change his life and put Canada in the limelight.

At 12.16pm on a scorching day, when he slashed Kyle Jamieson for four, the 19-year-old became the youngest player ever to hit a century in the men's World Cup (T20 or ODI). Younger than the likes of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar or Chris Gayle. Against an attack that included a bowler who was the Player of the Match in the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final and another bowler who was ranked No.1 in T20Is not too long ago.

Samra didn't jump around this time. But appeared just as emotional, especially when he looked skywards after raising his bat. He had around 16,000 spectators at Chepauk on their feet, with some even chanting his name with gusto.

A new star was born.

Samra's only regret was not having his beloved father among those 16,000. "I feel like this inning could change my life," Samra said at his post-match press conference. "I can actually make a good living out of this sport, especially being from Canada, and I feel like it can be a real dream come true.

"I've always been thinking about this moment, day and night, every day. I just want to make a name in this World Cup and make a living out of this sport, especially from being from Canada. My dad has played the biggest role in my cricketing journey. I just wish he was here watching this game."

By now, y'all know that he was named after Yuvraj Singh, who smacked a 12-ball fifty in the first-ever T20 World Cup. On Tuesday, he showed the world that he could time the ball and power it like the man he was named after.

In the final over of the powerplay, when Jimmy Neesham dug one into his ribs, Samra played a slick pick-up pull behind square that had Yuvraj Singh written all over it. There was also this down-the-track flat-batted swat over extra-cover off Jamieson that had a touch of Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Samra brought up a 58-ball century • ICC/Getty Images

Samra's power had New Zealand doing death bowling to him by the tenth over. Both the seamers and spinners cut down their pace and tried to hide the ball away from the swinging arc of Samra. But he still connected with those sweetly, thanks to his long reach and strong base. Samra brought his bat down at unbelievable speeds to send the ball disappearing into the stands.

The imposing presence of the left-handed Samra messed with New Zealand's plans and kept left-arm fingerspinner Rachin Ravindra out of the attack. New Zealand didn't have Mitchell Santner either - their regular captain was out with a bout of food poisoning. When they matched up offspinner Cole McConchie with Samra, the batter pumped him for 6,6,4 in the 13th over.

Fifteen years after India's Yuvraj Singh had the stands in Chepauk heaving with his hundred in the 2011 ODI World Cup against West Indies, Canada's Yuvraj Samra had a similar effect on the Chepauk crowd on Tuesday.

Shivam Sharma, who has been at the mercy of Samra in club games in Canada, wasn't surprised by the ferocity of the assault.

"He's such a great talent," Shivam said of Samra. "Me and him have been playing for long in local tournaments and I know how good of a player he is, so we were just waiting for the big knock [from him]. He got out [early] in the first two games and knew that the big knock was coming.

"The way he played was exceptional and I'm very happy for him. His bat speed...His bat speed makes him really special. The way he hits the ball - he hits it hard."