'One bad game doesn't define you' - Oman remain upbeat for SL clash

Following a bruising eight-wicket defeat to Zimbabwe in their tournament opener, Oman have shifted their base from Colombo to Kandy, hoping for a fresh start at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Standing in their way are hosts Sri Lanka , in a critical Group B clash on Thursday.

Despite the pressure of a World Cup, wicketkeeper-batter Vinayak Shukla insists the mood in the camp remains upbeat.

"To be honest, it's quite good over here, coming from Colombo to Kandy and I think it's going to be a change of fortune for us and we have a different result from the previous game," Shukla said at a pre-match media briefing on Wednesday. "The mood is pretty light [in the camp], you can't take unnecessary pressure [just] because you are playing against Sri Lanka."

Oman's primary concern remains their top-order fragility. Against Zimbabwe, the team struggled to handle the seamers, losing nine wickets to pace. Shukla admitted that "honest conversations" have taken place in the dressing room to rectify these errors.

"We know we didn't come up as a batting unit, especially in the powerplays we lost too many wickets so we are looking forward to work on them," Shukla noted.

"One bad game doesn't define you as a team and I think we are going to come back stronger here. Just having an off day on the field as a batting unit is not going to define how players are going to perform in this particular World Cup."

Oman holds a strategic advantage in head coach Duleep Mendis, a Sri Lankan legend who knows the local wickets better than most. Shukla highlighted Mendis's influence as a cornerstone of their preparation.

"Definitely having Duleep sir on our side is a big bonus for us because he is a local lad and he has played ample of cricket in Sri Lanka."

This local knowledge was supplemented by warm-up fixtures against a Sri Lankan A side.

"We have had some chats regarding the conditions and the wickets as well with those players. These kind of things are going to help us in the coming games."

Facing a Test-playing nation like Sri Lanka on their home turf is a daunting task, but Shukla views the challenge as an opportunity.

"Sri Lanka is a very good team and everybody knows that they are going to bring up some different kind of challenges to us. I feel like they have already seen where we are lacking, but we are already preparing for the things that they are going to come up with."

Regarding the intimidating prospect of facing four Test nations in their pool, Shukla sees it as a "blessing in disguise," and chooses to remain focused on the fundamental nature of T20 cricket.

"When you go into the field, you don't see whom you are playing against. It's just between the bat and the ball. On a particular given day anyone can stand up and make this game. One single batter and one single bowler if going to perform pretty well, then definitely you're going to win."

As Oman prepares for the Pallekele wicket, Shukla is also looking at his own role. After getting a start in the first game but being unable to push on, his goal is now longevity.