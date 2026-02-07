Pakistan do Pakistan things to start World Cup with a thriller

Pakistan doing Pakistan things . At this point it's a statement that requires almost no context, yet offers up both infinite possibilities and, paradoxically, one very specific outcome - a brand of kinetic, emotional warfare, a tornado of chaotic energy - that is as mesmerising as a leopard at a watering hole. No matter how many times you see it - and expect it - the rush is inevitably the same.

And on Saturday in Colombo, Netherlands became the latest side to be drawn into this gravitational pull, handed the intoxicating scent of hope before having it cruelly snatched away, in a game that served as a distilled essence of Pakistan's cricketing soul.

The Dutch started well enough - a solid 50-run powerplay before setting themselves up with a nice platform of 123 for 4 after 15 overs - but in the space of two overs they found themselves barely able to stay afloat on 129 for 7. That's how quickly your fortunes can change in T20 cricket, particularly when you're up against a side that even the gods of chaos find a little too on the nose.

Because this is a Pakistan side that have quality permeating right through. When Shaheen Shah Afridi has an off day - conceding 23 runs in his opening spell - Salman Mirza is more than capable of stepping up. When the pitch starts to take more turn than expected midway through, they have the options to pivot to a spin-heavy approach in Abrar Ahmed, Mohammed Nawaz, Shadab Khan - and briefly, but effectively, Saim Ayub. And even if it had suited the seamers more, they could have called on the unused Faheem Ashraf

"We assessed the pitch and we thought there was a lot of grass and swing. We didn't get as much swing so we moved to finger spin. That was why Saim Ayub was held back till late," explained Faheem after the game.

"By the end of the innings, spin was playing a bigger role so he was introduced. The captain and coach had a strategy, and whoever the captain used performed with the ball. Perhaps another captain would have brought a quick bowler on, but he backed Saim for an over and he delivered."

The result was a total of 147, a middling target that should have been a straightforward formality for a side with Pakistan's pedigree. And for 11 overs, the chase was a foregone conclusion. Ayub set the tempo with a blistering cameo, followed by Sahibzada Farhan, who looked to have broken the spine of the target with a 31-ball 47. At 98 for 2, Pakistan needed just 50 runs from 54 balls with eight wickets in hand.

Faheem Ashraf took Pakistan over the line • Getty Images

Then, the tornado touched down. In a breathtakingly illogical sequence of play, Pakistan lost five wickets for just 16 runs. The clinical efficiency of the first hour evaporated, replaced by a frantic, heart-pumping desperation. As the runs slowed to a trickle, the equation grew dire: 33 needed off 18, then 29 off 12.

With Faheem standing as the lone recognised batter, the match boiled down to a single, agonising moment in the penultimate over. A miscued skier off Faheem's bat hung in the Colombo air, a ball carrying the hopes of two nations.

"I just looked up and prayed to God as hard as I could," Faheem admitted. On the boundary, Max O'Dowd sprinted, settled, and gripped the ball, only for the jolt of his knees hitting the turf to pop it loose.

"Any fan with a brain knows that was the moment that cost us," Paul van Meekeren lamented.

The reprieve was all the invitation Faheem needed. The following four deliveries went 6, dot, 6, 4. The tension that had paralysed the Pakistani dugout shattered in a hail of boundaries.

"Whenever you win for Pakistan, it feels like your best knock," said Player of the Match Faheem. "But at an ICC tournament? This is my best innings."