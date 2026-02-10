Ehsan Adil makes USA debut against former team Pakistan

USA chose to bowl vs Pakistan

Fast bowler Ehsan Adil will make his international debut for USA against the team he used to represent in Colombo.

Adil was approved as a replacement for the injured Jasdeep Singh in the USA squad on Monday night and has been thrown straight into the playing XI, replacing Ali Khan after the groin injury he sustained against India.

Adil, 32, played three Tests and five ODIs for Pakistan between 2013 and 2015. He has relocated to the United States and has spent the first three seasons of Major League Cricket playing for MI New York. He will be in action early after his captain Monank Patel won the toss and chose to bowl first against Pakistan in the first game under the SSC's brand-new floodlights

USA made one other change from the side that ran India close in Mumbai on Saturday, with Shayan Jahangir replacing Saiteja Mukkamalla at the top of the order. Shubham Ranjane has been passed fit after hobbling off against India and batting on one leg.

Pakistan have packed their side with spin options including unorthodox offspinner Usman Tariq, who replaces left-arm seamer Salman Mirza in their only change from the side that snuck past the Netherlands in their opening match.

"We wanted to give Usman a game," Salman Agha said. "He's a match-winner and a trump card for us, so we want to use it."

The two teams have only faced each other once before in T20Is, when USA secured a memorable victory via a Super Over at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Monank said that his side would take confidence from their memories of that encounter.

"We had a great game, first time playing against Pakistan and the way we played was great to see," he said. "We want to get that confidence and motivation from that game, and do well in this game."

USA: 1 Andries Gous (wk), 2 Shayan Jahangir, 3 Monank Patel (capt), 4 Milind Kumar, 5 Shubham Ranjane, 6 Sanjay Krishnamurthi, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Mohammad Mohsin, 9 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 10 Saurabh Netravalkar, 11 Ehsan Adil.