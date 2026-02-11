Sahibzada Farhan's sixy innings another blueprint for Pakistan-India match-up

Sahibzada Farhan hits sixes. Long, languid ones over long on, bent-kneed haymakers over cow corner, flat-batted bashes that cannon into the advertising boards beyond long off - in this innings against USA, he hit all those plus two more (five all up), to go with six fours.

The following is strange to say about the country that produced Shahid Afridi, but sixes haven't really been Pakistan's thing for years now. In fact, Farhan may as we speak be carving out the sixiest career in Pakistan's T20I history.

Right now, he sits seventh on the Pakistan all-time list , with 58 big ones. But all that thumping has come inside 41 knocks, which amounts to 1.41 sixes-per-innings. This is easily the best among Pakistan's top dozen most-prolific six-hitters, with only Mohammad Rizwan among them having hit more sixes than innings played (his sixes-per-innings figure is 1.02). Rizwan has the current high score with 95 sixes, so he will take some beating. But on this World Cup's evidence so far, Farhan may blast his way past him.

And when he finds his range in the Powerplay, Pakistan have tended to have a good one. On Tuesday they reaped 56 from that phase, Farhan clearing the ropes three times. In the match against Netherlands, in which Farhan hit two sixes, Pakistan took 61 from the Powerplay.

"This is the way T20 demands you play in the Powerplay," Farhan said after the match. "When you do what we did today, the other team is already well on the back foot. Saim Ayub and I play the same style, and you can make a game one-sided very quickly. We try to score 55-60 in the Powerplay, which we did in both games."

And yet there are other Farhan stats which are not so rosy. Over the course of his T20I career, he has only struck at 125 in the Powerplay. In the middle overs, he'd struck at 133. You glance over at that dot ball tally and realise he doesn't score off 45% of the deliveries he faces.

This innings was different. That dot ball percentage was down at 32%. Although Babar Azam took his sweet time getting his own innings moving, Farhan never really got stuck, rotating with relative efficiency, while also slog-sweeping Mohsin Mohammad for six twice - in the ninth and 12th overs. His eventual 75 off 41 was easily the most impressive innings of the game, and vital to Pakistan's push to 190 for 9.

Sahibzada Farhan helped Pakistan get off to a flyer • Associated Press

Farhan has form in this World Cup, having also crashed 47 off 31 against Netherlands. He also has form against India. In the Asia Cup, he had top-scored for Pakistan in all three matches against India, and produced an especially impressive 57 off 38 in the final. In that match he had played Jasprit Bumrah memorably well, hitting 18 off the 10 Bumrah balls he faced.

"When you score runs, you're very confident," Farhan said. "I'm confident, too. My last two innings here were also very good, which is helping my confidence. The India game is a normal match. It's not like we build it in our heads to be a huge game. We'll play it like a normal match.

"The way we played India in the last Asia Cup, those were not one-sided games. We were fighting till the end and some of the games were very close. And we hope to play similarly competitive cricket on Sunday."

Whether Farhan's six-hitting style will be cramped by what is likely to be a more spin-friendly pitch at Khettarama, who knows? He has never played at that venue.

The numbers suggest his batting becomes even more bipolar against spin, however. Farhan has hit 57% of his career sixes against spinners, but has a strike rate of 130 against them, lower than his strike rate against seam, which is 134.