Lights, camera, seam? Pakistan and USA begin new era in SSC's confounding history

It's a weird sell. And a strange flex. Get up into the rafters of the tallest buildings at the SSC and watch a spectacular tropical sunset come to life as the brand-new floodlights flick on. Get down into the depths of the members' stand and sip some arrack and ginger beer at exceedingly reasonable prices (so long as you're drinking with a member, which is not hard to do - they tend to be pretty chill). There is almost no comparison to Lord's.

And beyond this, where Lord's does not admit so much as the Barmy Army bugle guy, this is the international venue at which you can most reliably find a crowd partying to papare, which requires brass instruments.

Be kinder to yourself, SSC. Aim higher with the self-promotion. Lord's is the SSC of St. John's Wood.

The venue is now about to see its first match under lights. The floodlight towers have not come at the expense of the grass banks, which are vital to the ground's laidback character. It still feels like a boutique venue like Wellington' Basin Reserve, which has comparable gravitas. And yet, unlike the Basin, the SSC has pulled off floodlights and World Cup matches in the 21st century. You gotta respect the hustle.

There was plenty of help for the seamers at the SSC during Pakistan's opening game against Netherlands • AFP/Getty Images

"It's the first game under lights here, so we can't decide anything yet," Mirza said. "We can't decide on the conditions yet. When we're in the field, we'll get a clearer picture.

"When the match is played at night, the fast bowlers get a little help. But what the conditions will be tomorrow - where there will be dew or not - can only be seen in the night."

We are stepping into the unknown on Tuesday night. There are no numbers on any database on how the SSC pitch behaves at night in a T20 game. And yet, the SSC's brand has always been uncomplicated fun.

Slightly weird fun, maybe. The place is colonialism, plus local elite poshness, plus wonderful cricket, plus the SLC offices being situated in the side building. You can have reservations about it. But the vibes have always been undeniable.

Additionally, this is the club of Arjuna Ranatunga, who was once viewed by the poshest types as a low-quality interloper, only for him to transform Sri Lankan cricket beyond recognition. The SSC's history is glorious, confusing, and at times contradictory, just like the history of the wondrously cricket-rich city it is situated in.