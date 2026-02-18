Pakistan complete Super Eight line-up for T20 World Cup 2026

In the Super Eight, the teams will be divided into two groups of four each. Group 1 will have India, Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa. Group 2 will have England, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Each team will play every other team in its group once. The teams will start with zero points. No net run rate from the first round will be carried forward either.

Pakistan will kick off the Super Eight round when they take on New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. At the end of this stage, the top two teams in each group will progress to the semi-finals.

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in the first semi-final in Colombo on March 4. If Pakistan do not qualify, that semi-final will be played in Kolkata. The second semi-final will be played on March 5 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. If India qualify, they will play in the second semi-final.

If Pakistan qualify for the final, it will be held in Colombo. Otherwise, it will be held in Ahmedabad. There is a reserve day for the semi-finals and the final.

The teams that have progressed to the Super Eight stage have also secured automatic qualification for the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Australia will also automatically qualify, despite not making the Super Eight, by virtue of being co-hosts. The last three of the 12 automatic qualifiers for 2028 will be determined by the ICC's T20I rankings as of March 9, 2026 - those spots will go to Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland.