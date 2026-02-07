Madushan replaces injured Malinga in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad
Madushan last played a T20I for Sri Lanka in 2023
Pramod Madushan has replaced Eshan Malinga in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad. Malinga's participation in the tournament was cast in doubt after he had dislocated his shoulder during the second T20I against England at home earlier this month.
The injury took place when he bowled the first ball after a rain interval in the match. He clutched his non-bowling shoulder after releasing the delivery, fell to the floor during his follow-through, and missed out on the third T20I as well.
Malinga had earned a promotion up the team's seam-bowling pecking order after impressing in the 2025 IPL. In eight T20Is, since debuting in November last year, he has picked up eight wickets with an economy rate of 9.41.
His replacement, Madushan, himself has played eight T20Is. He made his debut in 2022, and played his last match for them in the format in 2023: he has taken 12 wickets with a much better economy rate, 8.63.
Sri Lanka begin their World Cup campaign on February 8, against Ireland in Colombo. They are in Group B, and will also face Oman, Australia, and Zimbabwe in a bid to qualify for the Super Eights.